HyperXPulsefire Haste Review





HyperX is the latest manufacturer to try trendy honeycomb designs with gaming mice, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a huge success in providing a balanced esports mouse with excellent all-round performance. And for $ 50, it might just be a defeating mouse.

Design and function

It was my first time to use an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse such as Haste, and I was surprised at its lightness. Haste, which weighs about 58g, is as light as a feather and almost unnoticeable under the palm of your hand. Light movements can cause the cursor to spiral into the opposite corner of the screen, so you need to quickly adjust your normal DPI settings.

Of course, the honeycomb design isn’t just looking good, but it’s manufactured to reduce overall weight without compromising chassis integrity. The Pulse Haste is pretty small for a gaming mouse, but it’s not mistaken for a compact laptop mouse (and it’s certainly going to be a weird mouse that whips during corporate meetings).

When measured at 1.44×2.59×1.44 (HWD), Pulsefire Haste is fairly narrow and has its biggest drawback. For some people, the mouse may not fit properly due to insufficient palm support. People who use nails or palm grips like me will take some time to get used to the lack of lower support. However, even after using it for almost two weeks, I feel that I am operating the mouse with my fingers rather than the entire palm. This didn’t invalidate my aim in any way, and I’ve come to accept the slightest drawbacks of good sensors, but your mileage may change.

Pulse Fire Haste is a fairly simple mouse. The mouse wheel has a single LED light source with two thumb buttons in addition to the regular main button. The mouse wheel is fine-grained and the steps are quite large, so it may not be ideal for those who want finer control. Also, unlike many esports mice, the DPI button is located at the top of the mouse (just below the scroll wheel). This is a design choice that is always preferred and appreciated. Having a DPI button underneath the body of your mouse doesn’t always give you the benefits, and most of all, it’s annoying.

Below the chassis is the show star. It’s a Pixart 3335 sensor that can track up to 16,000 DPI and stay stable at 450 inches per second. The Pixart sensor is a staple of most mid-end to high-end gaming mice, and it’s great that HyperX chose it for the $ 50 mouse to add even more value.

Software and performance

Pulsefire Haste opens for customization using the HyperX Ngenuity software located in the Windows app store. The Ngenuity software is still in a mess, but thankfully it works perfectly and does a satisfying job.

The app allows you to add several layers of RGB effects to your mouse. The internal LED source is limited, but it’s good to have a wide range of features for users who need it. After all, every bit of RGB is important.

[ボタン]In the menu, you can add key features to the thumb button or swap left-click and right-click features. Thumb buttons can be programmed to execute keyboard shortcuts, launch macros, execute multimedia commands, and more. It’s a fairly standard issue that covers the most basic needs without being content with providing a bunch of unwanted features.

At the end,[センサー]The menu allows you to set four DPI levels. Each level is shown in color (changeable). When the DPI is changed, the color will stay on for 1 second before resuming the mouse’s programmed RGB color scheme.

In addition, you can set the overall brightness of the LED, change the polling rate (range 125Hz to 1000Hz), and create various presets. However, Haste saves only the selected presets in onboard memory and the rest of the presets locally. So if you want to carry all your presets for tournaments and similar things, it’s a good idea to have a USB drive handy.

When it comes to performance, Pulsefire Haste is accurate. It took me a while to get used to the ultra-lightweight, but now I appreciate it and understand the value it brings to the table. During a fierce match at Apex Legend, Haste led me to net some complex headshots relatively easily, but with a similarly valuable source of information in crampy close combat scenarios. Proved to be. I didn’t bet on the claims that I was aiming or playing well, but I felt like I was more in control of the shot than the old mouse (Logitech G900).

If you’re looking for a plain, lightweight gaming mouse for esports and FPS games, here’s why HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a great candidate. The only thing to keep in mind is that the ergonomics are not suitable for everyone.

