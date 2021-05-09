New visually impaired shoes detect obstacles up to 4 meters away





Computer scientists have created intelligent shoes that allow visually impaired and visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles along the way.

Innomake

Developed by an Austrian company named Tec-Innovation with the support of the Graz University of Technology, a product named InnoMake has a pair of ultrasonic sensors at the tip of each shoe that vibrates and produces sound. Stand up to warn individuals of obstacles in front of them. Those.

The system is designed to detect two pieces of information: the nature of the obstacle and its directional path. This is especially true if the route is downward, such as walking down stairs or holes.

According to Markus Raffer, the company’s founder (also visually impaired) says the sensor can detect obstacles up to 4 meters away. The way to warn the wearer is through vibration and acoustic signals, which become more and more noticeable as a person approaches an obstacle.

Innomake

This works very well and has already been a great help to me personally. Raffer added that not only the warning that you are facing an obstacle, but also the information about the type of obstacle you are facing is relevant because it makes a big difference whether it is a wall, a car or a staircase. I did.

The device has already been approved for use and is priced at Rs 2,700 on the company website. This includes a pair of shoes, two sensors (one for each foot) and a USB charger.

However, this is not the final form of the device. Researchers are currently working on embedding AI-equipped cameras for more accurate obstacle detection.

Getty Images

Friedrich Fraundorfer of TUGraz also developed a state-of-the-art deep learning algorithm modeled on a neural network that can detect and interpret the content of an image and then perform two main things. They can use camera images from the foot’s point of view to determine areas where they can walk safely and unobstructed, recognizing and distinguishing objects.

The company is also working on merging the information gathered from these smart shoes and transforming it into a street view navigation map for the visually impaired. The company is also applying for funding from the Austrian research promotion agency FFG to realize its future plans.

