How to play Pennywise Roll Mod among us





The Pennywise Roll Mod among us allows scammers to turn into the infamous It villains. He can jump scare and float the crew.

Content creators have found a new way to keep Usfeeling fresh by adding mods that turn Impostor into a famous villain in popular culture. This includes Pennywise fromIt. The Pennywise Role Mod for Among Us allows scammers to transform into Pennywise and terrorize their crew with mind games and overwhelming killings. Few crew members can do it against Pennywise. Like other overwhelming Among Us Impostor roll mods, the crew’s goal is not a social deduction, but to survive as much as possible to become the last crew member.

TheAmong UsPennywise Role mod introduces some new features that scammers use to thwart and kill crew members. Each ability is based on what Pennywise can do in Itmovies, and some abilities can be killed by scammers, even if they aren’t near the crew or in the form of Pennywise. When a scammer uses one of these abilities to kill, the crew can see but not report, making it even harder to get out of the killer clown’s attack. This almost guarantees the scammer’s victory, but the experience is not about competition, but about fun new powers that scammers can play with. Here’s how to play the Pennywise Scammer Role Mod among us:

How to play as Pennywise among us

TheAmong UsPennywise Role Mod was created by Lookumz for SSundee and his friends and is currently not generally available for download. Players may be able to participate in games that use this mod by joining the server where this mod is installed. Players can try programming at any time. version. Given its popularity, it is possible that other modders will eventually program a version of this mod to make it more widely available.

When a crew becomes a scammer in a game of Among Us with the Pennywise Role mod installed, they are given the opportunity to use more creative attacks to perform clever play against the crew. The new abilities are listed below:

Pennywise: The scammer transforms into a Pennywise sprite model and is free to return to the crewmate model Balloon: Pennywise can create or pop a red balloon to play mind games with other crewmates. For a few seconds, the crew can only see the black screen and cannot move. Mind Control: Scammers select crew members and drag them into the vents to kill them, whether in the form of Pennywise or not. The crew is helplessly floating towards the vent, where the clown’s hand reaches out, grabs, pulls in, and kills instantly without leaving the body. Illusion: Pennywise makes more of his idle copy around the map. Real scammers can transform into Pennywise and hide in these illusions to settle into a false sense of security before attacking the crew. Float: When near the crew, Pennywise opens a giant mau to kill the crew and float them like balloons, preventing the map and others from reporting their bodies.

To use Illusion and Float, you need to convert the in-poster to Pennywise. Other abilities are always available. Pennywise can use the sabotage and kill buttons as usual, but killing this way leaves the body for the crew to report. The best sabotage to use with the Pennywise Impostor mod includes lights, doors, and reactors.

Since there are no corpses to report, crew members can usually only use the emergency button to stop constant attacks and vote for suspicious scammers while playing with the UsPennywise mod. They first need to figure out which crew is actually disguised as Pennywise. Unfortunately, like many new mods coded by Lookumz, scammers can be killed from almost anywhere on the map, whether or not they are converted into pop culture icon alter ego. It could give them an alibi or some, making it nearly impossible for the crew to understand who the scammers are until it’s too late. This allows the crew to stick together and complete the task successfully, making it difficult for scammers to catch them alone or use them as an alibi.

Players can see the Pennywise Rolemod used in Usmatch in the SSundee video below.

Among the Usis available on Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

