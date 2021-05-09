“Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2” is delayed on PS5





The June 4th release date for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2 has been postponed on PS5 due to an unexpected technical issue.

A statement released by developer CI Games via Twitter last Friday (May 8th) details how delays occur as a result of an unexpected technical issue that has just been discovered. I will.

Important news for PS5 players pic.twitter.com/EuDT0GymiO

— Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2 | Coming June 4th (@SGWContracts) May 7th, 2021

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a tactical shooter video game that focuses primarily on stealth and shooting mechanics. Players use long-range sniper rifles and equipment to defeat enemies and traverse large areas.

The planned release date for the PS5 version on June 4th coincided with the global release of the game across PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and PC. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be released as planned on other consoles as well.

The developer CI game thanked the players for their understanding in the announcement. However, the team did not provide a potential release date for the PS5 version of the game. PS5 players can access titles through the backward compatibility feature of the console.

In addition, players who have purchased the PS4 version can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost.

In the announcement, the CI gaming team said it plans to release the first major DLC for free on all consoles as a gesture of good faith. DLC features a new vast area and some new contracts.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is the sixth entry in the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series. It features a single-player campaign set in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: Thanks to New Horizons’ continued success, Nintendo reported record profits in 2020.

Other well-selling games included Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which sold over 20 million copies.







