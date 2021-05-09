Resident Evil Village: All Weapons and How to Get them





Resident Evil Village is packed with a wide variety of weapons, some of which cannot be unlocked until you win the game at least once. Despite being a horror game, Resident Evil Village still has a lot of action and explosive set pieces. Therefore, you need to buy guns, ammunition, and consumables. All weapons serve different purposes, but some are just upgrades when compared to other weapons. Here are all the weapons in Resident Evil Village and how to get them.

All Resident Evil Village Weapons

There are 17 weapons in Resident Evil Village, each of which is shown below.

Remi Pistol-Obtained from an old man at the start of the game M1897 Shotgun-Discovered at a house in the village’s East Old Town area F2 Rifle-Discovered in the rooftop of Dimitresque Castle M1911 Pistol-Village Workshop Area W870TAC Shotgun-House Benevian GM 79 Grenade Found in a house in the garden area outside the launcher – found in the village as a “waterwheel weapon” M851 Wolfsbain Magnum – found after defeating him in Morrow’s lab V61 machine pistol – reaching the Heisenberg factory SYG-12 shotgun Available from Duke after you – Available from Duke after reaching the Heisenberg factory STAKE Magnum – Available from the new game Duke + WCX Assault Rifle – Available from Extra Content Shop Karambit Knife – Available from Extra Content Shop USM -AI Pistol-Available from Extra Content Shop Dragoon Assault Rifle-Available from Extra Content Shop Hand Cannon PZ-Available from Extra Content Shop After defeating the game with a hardcore difficulty rocket pistol-Game at Shadow Village difficulty Available for purchase from the Extra Content Shop after defeating LZ Answers – Available for purchase from the Extra Content Shop after completing all mercenary stages with at least SS-ranked LEMI pistols

The LEMI pistol was the first weapon we found in Resident Evil Village and is a surprisingly capable gun. Most people will replace it if they find M1911 early in the game, but LEMI will be your bread and butter in the Castle Dimitrescu section of the game. It helps you save your precious shotgun shell early in the game, and you will always have enough ammo for it.

M1897 shotgun

Surprisingly, the first shotgun in Resident Evil Village isn’t really missed. Obtained during the first hour of the Lycan attack in the game immediately after receiving the LEMI pistol, but if you focus too much on dodging the incoming waves of enemies, you can miss it altogether. Thankfully, if you miss it, you can buy it from Duke. Like LEMI, it’s better than any other shotgun found later in the game.

M1911 pistol

The M1911 pistol is placed next to the important items needed to advance the story, so you can’t miss it. This is a direct upgrade of LEMI, so there is no reason not to use it. It’s also a fully automated weapon, strange to the 1911 pistol. Still, this pistol goes through most of Resident Evil Village until near the end of the game you can buy the best pistol from Duke.

F2 rifle

The F2 rifle looks like a situational weapon, but it’s actually a great weapon that can be used in almost every situation. When upgraded, it attacks more strongly than a shotgun, and because of its damage output, it is the perfect weapon to use against most bosses. The scope is pathetic at first, but there aren’t many long-range combat encounters in Resident Evil Village, so no upgrades are really needed.

W870TAC shotgun

You can’t miss this shotgun, but if you’re exploring something when playing Resident Evil Village, you’ll need to find it. Located near House Beneviento, it is a direct upgrade of the M1897 shotgun, just as the M1911 is for LEMI. The firing rate is fairly slow, but it is compensated for by high damage output and wide spread. If you feel crowded with lycans and other enemies, a single blast can breathe.

GM79 Grenade Launcher

The GM79 is another must-see weapon. It is marked on the map as a treasure called a waterwheel weapon, and if you are not the type of player looking for all the treasure spots on the map, you will probably walk right next to this gun. It can fire both traditional explosion rounds and flash bang rounds that stun enemies, both with excellent crowd control. Use this to quickly clear large groups of enemies.

M1851 Aconitum Magnum

Marked as a treasure on the map called Morrow’s Hidden Weapon, the M1851 Wolfsbain Magnum is the best gun in the game in the first playthrough. The ammo is rare and hits have a slow rate of fire and reload, but each bullet packs a punch unlike the others in your arsenal. The only guns you think are better are weapons from the Extra Content Shop. This is one of the best weapons in the entire Resident Evil Village.

V61 machine pistol

The V61 Custom Pistol is a fully automatic machine pistol with a higher rate of fire and damage output than the M1911. The only trade-off here is that you need to buy this gun from Duke. There is no way to get it without forking a large amount of rays that can scare some players. Still, the high price is worth more. This weapon is superior to all other pistols in the game.

SYG-12 shotgun

Like the V61 Custom, the SYG-12 Shotgun can only be purchased from Duke. You can’t find it anywhere else. It’s a shame as it’s only available in the last area of ​​the game. Still, most players have a ton of rays at this point and can probably afford this gun, especially if they are looking for treasure or selling valuables during playthrough. This is arguably the best shotgun in the game.

Stake magnum

This weapon can only be used after completing the first playthrough. It’s basically the same as Morrow’s M1851 Aconitum Magnum, with a few differences. Since it’s only available in New Game Plus, you’re using the same ammo, so you’ll have to choose between two weapons. There is no point in equipping both.

WCX assault rifle

The WCX is a powerful short-barreled assault rifle. Must be purchased from the Extra Content Shop, which will be unlocked after winning the game for the first time. The price of this weapon is 30000 CP, but depending on what you did when you first ran the game, you may have already saved.

Karambit knife

The Karambit knife is Chris’ favorite blade. This is another Extra Content Shop weapon, so you’ll need to win the game at least once to buy it. It costs only 10000 CP, probably just because it’s a standard knife reskin. No further damage, it just looks cool.

USM-AI pistol

The USM-AI pistol is Chris’ favorite semi-automatic pistol. You can get it from the 20000 CP Extra Content Shop. It’s basically the best pistol in the game, so you definitely need to get it in the second playthrough, especially if you choose a difficult difficulty for the second time.

Dragoon assault rifle

Dragoon assault rifles are Chris’ favorite assault rifles. The extra content shop costs 30,000 CP, but it’s pretty steep. But the weapon is worth more than the price, as it completely shreds what you put in front of it. The only thing you have to worry about is ammunition.

Hand Cannon PZ

The Hand Cannon PZ is a powerful magnum like the M1857 and STAKE. You can get it from the Extra Content Shop, but you must end the game on hardcore difficulty before you can buy it. Hardcore mode is not a joke, so getting this weapon is a real achievement.

Rocket pistol

A rocket pistol is exactly what it sounds like. This is one of the coolest weapons in the game, but you must end the game on Village of Shadows difficulty to unlock it for purchase at the Extra Content Shop. Shadow Village mode is insane, so only enthusiastic fans can get this pistol.

LZ Answer

They really put a lightsaber in Resident Evil Village. The LZ Answerer is a very cool melee weapon that can be unlocked, with a double blade mode to do more damage and block than a standard knife. To unlock in the Extra Content Shop, you need to get SS rank in all mercenary stages.

Resident Evil Village is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia.

