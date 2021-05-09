According to Leak, Genshin Impact 1.6 may add character skins





According to a recently shared leak, Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo may finally add character skins in the next 1.6 update of the game.

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo may have added character skins to the game in the 1.6 update, if recent leaks are believed. Popular online gacha games currently only feature different skins for wind gliders. This is a tool that players use to glide through the open world of the game, similar to the paragliders in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players can unlock different looks of the Wind Guilder, which looks like a pair of wings, in different ways. Just a few months ago, KFC in China launched a promotion offering Genshin Impact branded buckets and limited in-game skins for wind gliders.

Due to the popularity of Genshin Impact and regular content releases, game leaks have become surprisingly common. The most frequent leaks relate to games of characters that haven’t been announced yet. Just recently, information on a 5-star character scheduled for the 1.6 update was leaked, revealing that the character name is Kazuha, an anemo sword user. Genshin Impact leaks have become so common that MiHoYo threatens to discontinue the beta test program if the leak stops.

This latest leak, courtesy of Twitter’s Project Celestia, indicates that character skins may eventually appear in Genshin Impact in the next major update of the game. The account shared a screenshot containing the splash art of Barbara’s skin with two of the game’s characters, Jean. The alternative costumes, named Sea Breeze Dandelions and Summertime Sparkle, respectively, have a beach or summer theme. Jean wears much more casual clothes than regular clothes, and Barbara wears a sailor-inspired ensemble. 3D rendering of Barbara’s alternative costume was also shared, revealing what it would look like in the game.

According to Project Celestia, the leaked character skin is from an ongoing 1.6 update beta test and is subject to change before the patch is actually released. Photos should also be taken with a grain of salt, as well as information that has not been officially announced or announced. Project Celestia previously shared leaked information about the game housing system. This proved to be accurate when this feature was announced and released with the games1.5 update.

Character skins are one of the features that many Genshin Impact fans have been looking for in MiHoYo since the game was released last year. It’s just a look, but different costumes can renew the player’s interest in the character. Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see if the leak proves to be accurate and to know exactly how to make MiHoYo available character skins.

