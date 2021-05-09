Xbox Insider teases Starfield, Halo Infinite and more with E32021





Reliable insider Klobrille suggests some of the games that Xbox may showcase at this year’s All-Digital E3, including Halo Infinite and Starfield.

Recent leaks suggest some of the planned releases of next month’s E3 Xbox, including the new look of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the blockbuster Electronic Entertainment Expo event is back this summer, albeit in a digital-only live stream format that dominated the industry in 2020.

Already, several major publishers have announced their presence at this year’s E3, including Ubisoft, Sega, Bandai Namco, and major console companies Nintendo and Microsoft. However, not everyone will participate. Sony, the creator of PlayStation 5, decided to cancel the festival for the third consecutive year, and Konami, who had been in trouble for a long time, initially said that he would join E3 and then withdrew from E3. Anyway, the companies coming to E3 are preparing some big announcements for the players, and details about what to expect at the show are slowly but surely beginning to be revealed.

As reported by Comicbook.com, trusted Xbox insider Klobrille recently hinted at some of Microsoft’s featured games during E3 on the Microsoft / Bethesda Resetera forums. The four games listed in this leak are Halo: Infinite, Ages of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and the new Bethesda property Starfield, which has been brewed for many years. So far, no official one has been confirmed, but it’s worth noting that Klobrille correctly predicts that Xbox Gold will be free in 2020.

Halo Infinite was initially prepared as the flagship release title for the Xbox Series X when the console was released last November, but was poorly received on the Xbox Games Showcase live stream in July at 343 Industries. The game was finally delayed due to some shakeups. .. Meanwhile, Age of Empires IV was announced in 2017 and has been slowly and steadily receiving new information ever since. Forza Horizon 5 hasn’t been officially announced by developer Playground Games yet, but since the release of Forza Horizon 4 in 2018, many rumors about its release and configuration have come from woodwork. It came out. Finally, the space-based RPG Starfield has arrived. It’s been in flux since its first official announcement in 2017, but fans speculate that the game is likely to adhere to the Bethesdas Elder Scrolls / Fallout formula.

Other possible publications and views on the Xbox E3 panel include Stalker 2, The Gunk, and Hellblade 2, but it’s worth pointing out that none have been officially confirmed yet. When the E3 wins from June 12th to June 15th, 2021, the viewer can see for himself.

