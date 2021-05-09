Clubhouse will appear on Android after over a year of iOS exclusivity





After more than a year of iOS exclusivity, the social audio platform Clubhouse will release an Android app. Beta is available today on Google Mobile OS in the United States, allowing users to register and join voice-only chat rooms.

The plan for the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues that arise, add some final features such as payments and club creation, and then roll out more widely.

According to the company, the Android app is the biggest request from the community and will be rolled out to other English-speaking markets and other regions in the coming days and weeks. Users outside the United States can pre-register for access from the Clubhouse page on the Google Play Store and be notified when Android apps are available in their area.

However, according to Clubhouse, the platform remains invitation-only for now and hasn’t been released to anyone yet as part of an effort to continue measuring growth. Over the summer, the company plans to begin migrating millions of iOS users on the waiting list while building its app infrastructure.

Despite restricted access, clubhouses have been a hot topic, partly because of their early popularity with the crowd of venture capital scattered around Silicon Valley. The company was recently valued at $ 4 billion after a new funding round.

But this early excitement means that several major tech companies are interested in launching their own similar audio features. Twitter has already rolled out its own Spaces feature, Discord has added Stage Channels, Facebook, Spotify, Slack, LinkedIn, and Reddit are all at various stages of adding similar audio-only features to the service. There is.

In a post announcing the Android app, the company acknowledged that the platform grew faster than expected. This had its drawbacks because the load stressed the system, causing widespread server outages and notification failures, exceeding the limits of the early detection algorithm. This allowed us to shift our focus to hiring, modifying, and building a company, rather than the community social gatherings and product features we normally focus on.

Clubhouse has focused on attracting creators to the platform for over a year and recently announced the results of an accelerator program that will fund 50 audio shows on the platform. Now, with its release on Android, Clubhouse is finally open to US users invited to the world’s largest smartphone operating system.

