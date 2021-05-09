812Superfasts Super Competition





The limited edition 812 Competizione and its Targa version take the Ferrari V12 even further.

The naturally aspirated V12 flatulence brrrraap was the perfect soundtrack to the on-screen speed-violating supercar. Ferrari looked like a house, hugging the turn and sprinting on the Pista di Fiorano straight.

Well, technically it was. The Fiorano Circuit is owned and maintained by Ferrari for research and development and testing purposes. The figure-eight knot course is also near Maranello, home of the prancing horses, so it makes sense for Ferrari to hold a virtual unveiling last Thursday. The announcement of the 812 Competizione (for Italian competition) and its Targa version, the Competizione A, was also an opportunity for the brand to unveil its new GT Sporting Activities Department. This department tracks their Ferraris.

As you might wonder, according to a later virtual presser, Competizione set the best time of 1:20 around the track. This is 1.5 seconds faster than super fast. From a standstill, the car can reach a top speed of 340kph in 2.85 seconds and 200kph in 7.5 ticks.

Only 999 limited edition 812 Competizione cases will be deployed. The Targa version 812 Competizione A (for Aperta or Open) is even rarer with 599 units. The coupe will be available in the first quarter of next year. Targa by Q4.

Competizione is built on Superfast bone and has been significantly improved, starting with a more powerful iteration of the naturally breathing 6.5 liter V12. The power plant now redlines at enthusiastic 9,500 rpm and outputs 830 cv (about 819 hp) compared to the 800 cv (789 hp) power provided by Superfast. With the release, Ferrari has achieved a record red line through several strategic reengineering efforts while optimizing the fluid dynamics of the intake system and combustion, reducing internal friction.

As a result, Ferrari’s chief commercial officer, Enrico Galliera, who officially announced the car, said it was accelerating endlessly. The exhaust gas has also been redesigned to better represent the roar of the engine. Significant changes have also been made to the aerodynamics of the vehicle to improve the dynamics of the vehicle.

He continued that the outline of Competizione was to develop all the technical learning in endurance racing and racing activities in F1 into a sportier design (embodiment) of Superfast.

Simply put, Galiera said the 812 Competizione is designed to give the driver a smile by improving the performance of the vehicle, which is the joy of driving.

In response to a question from Velocity sent in the Q & A part of the program, officials said Competizione is 38 kg lighter than Superfast and engineers work on all the elements to lose weight. Major areas include powertrains, running gear and body shells.

Carbon fiber was widely used in exteriors, especially front bumpers, rear bumpers, rear spoilers and air intakes, and continued to release Ferrari. The powertrain’s contribution to weight reduction came from the use of titanium connecting rods combined with a lighter crankshaft and a 12V lithium-ion battery. We also paid close attention to the soundproofed cockpit design, with heavy use of carbon fiber trim and lightweight technical fabric. There is also a dedicated sporty and lightweight forged aluminum rim and titanium studs. And for the first time, carbon fiber wheels will be available for the Ferrari V12, which promises 3.7 kg. Weight reduction on the 812 Superfast forged rim.

Competizione also features four-wheel steering that allows you to individually change the angle of the rear tires as needed. Galiera will make the level of control and dynamism feel like a real pilot taking performance to another level.

The Targa version is basically the same Competizione, except for the fact that zooming in with a 578,000 sports car makes it easier for people to see you. The price of the coupe version is 500,000. But seriously, the outdoor effect should speed up the heartbeat. Of course, Ferrari engineers are aware that wind can interfere with comfort, so foils are made to reduce wind turbulence reaching the cockpit. The hood has blades and the windshield has small wings to calm things down.

Speaking of compassionate touch, Galiera added. Targa has a lightweight carbon fiber roof that can be stowed in boots and has space for luggage.

Are you watching the powerful NA (naturally aspirated) V12 sunset in the era of fast-growing electricity? NA V12 is part of the company’s history, executives said. And certainly, it’s the heart of Ferrari (we) trying to figure out how to keep it alive while working on other technologies. Part of the lifeline of V12s and other internal combustion engines is the transition to more environmentally friendly or more sustainable fuels. Of course, Ferrari’s partnership with energy company Shell is well known, and the two are working on advanced projects and innovative solutions to understand the potential of synthetic and biofuels.

It’s a good sign for anyone who wants to experience that wonderful Ferrari flatulence. Brraaaap.

