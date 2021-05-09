Google Chrome’s new privacy feature limits the tracking of online users





As a recent move to improve the privacy of Chrome browsers, Google has added support for new HTML tags that prevent user tracking by separating embedded content from embedded pages.

Web browsers now allow third-party iframes to communicate with embedded pages. This can be done using postMessage, attributes (size, name, etc.), and permissions.

As browser developers limit third-party cookies to prevent user tracking, advertising companies are proposing a variety of programming APIs that advertisers can use for interest-based advertising.

These new interest-based advertising technologies include Google’s FLoC, Microsoft’s PARAKEET, and Facebook’s Conversion Lift.

However, if third-party cookies are deleted, these technologies must prevent users from being tracked by the interconnected data between the iframe and its embedder.

To prevent this, Google will add a new form of embedded iframes called “fenced frames” to isolate the embedded content and prevent the user data on the embedded page from being displayed.

Add a fenced frame to Google Chrome

“This could help prevent user tracking and other privacy threats,” the company said.

What is a fence frame?

Fenced frames are a new form of embedded document that “enforces boundaries between embedded pages and cross-site embedded documents.” This change prevents data from being shared between the two sites, preventing user tracking and other privacy threats.

According to Google, the fenced frame has the following characteristics:

Communication with the embedder is not permitted except for certain information such as limited size information, the embedder’s top level site, and the document URL of the frame. The reverse is also true. By default, there is no storage access (cookies, localStorage, etc.). You may have access to non-partitioned user data, such as turtle dove interest groups.

According to Google, fenced frames allow read-only access to unpartitioned storage, and the API has a new element type.

The Google Chrome status page for this feature states that the fenced frame is still a prototype and is not under active development.

However, the recent addition to the test build indicates that Google plans to bring this feature to the Chrome browser in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos