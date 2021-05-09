YouTube channel suggests AMD may release FidelityFX Super-Resolution (FSR) in June [Rumor]





Rumors were disseminated by Coreteks, a channel with a history of leaks about AMD

There is a lot of speculation about the potential of FidelityFX super-resolution (FSR) and the response AMD Paragraph o Deep Learning Ultra Sampling (DLSS) daNVidia. To add more fuel to the rumored fire, the YouTube channel known as Coreteks has released information that has not yet been officially confirmed, which means that the emergence of this valuable resource is not too far away. There is likely to be.

Rumor has it that the company has already made the technology available to some developers and will be released shortly in June 2021. Details of the performance improvements have not yet been revealed. It is said that “performance looks good”, but a specific benchmark for comparison.

Unlike DLSS, which runs at the end of the graphics pipeline, FidelityFX super-resolution is previously used because it does not require much of the development team and eliminates the need for AI training. The desired end result is easier to obtain and the technology can reach the player as soon as possible.

Officially, AMD said FSR will be available later this year. However, this information, which sets a June deadline, has no specific source, despite the positive recordings of the YouTube channel mentioned above.

Coreteks also commented that the features of the FidelityFX Toolkit are compatible with Nvidia hardware as well as their video cards. It’s not impossible for this to happen, but over time it’s clear if AMD is interested in offering optimized packages that also improve competitive performance.

The main difference many consumers expect from FSR is that ultimately AMD graphics card ray tracing becomes more efficient and accessible, allowing games to run at frame rate per second (FPS) at the same time. It’s something you can enjoy. .. New visual effects with great fluidity – DLSS with RTX clipboard, mostly the same as 2.0.

Minimizing the negative impact on image quality and improving performance are two main factors that make this technology a long-awaited novelty not only for PC players but also for current generation consoles – Xbox Series S | X and PlayStation 5.

Source: CureticAnd the guru3d

