Epic vs. Apple Proceedings: First Week Summary





The Epic vs. Apple proceedings began on May 3. With two more weeks left, here’s what I learned in this week’s trial:

first day

On the first day, the opening statements of Epic and Apple were all. Epic focused on portraying Apple and the App Store as an exclusive, anti-competitive ecosystem that cannot benefit the consumers that Apple advertises.

Epic’s opening slideshow included a number of internal emails from Apple executives detailing how the company built what is called a walled garden. This included emails from Steve Jobs, Craig Federighi, Luca Maestri, Tim Cook, Eddy Cue and Scott Forstall. The email Epic chose was intended to explain the initial decisions made to create the App Store, and Epic accused Apple of creating anti-competitive guidelines from the beginning.

Meanwhile, Apple’s lawyers focused on the benefits that the platform offers to developers. This includes access to Apple’s intellectual property, including various APIs and developer resources.

Apple claimed that Epic is putting users at risk because it wants to remove the layer of security from the iOS ecosystem. The company acknowledged that the app review process wasn’t complete, but pointed out that it had 500 expert reviewers.

Day 2

On the second day of the Epic vs. Apple proceedings, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney testified about his business model, relationships with Microsoft, Sony and others.

An interesting bite came when Sweeney, in response to a question from Apple’s lawyer, admitted that Apple is using the iPhone because of its focus on privacy and security.

One of Apples’ lawyers’ focus was on using the Metal graphics API by Epics. In fact, Apple lawyers pointed out Epic’s previous praise for Metal on iOS. The company emphasized internal emails from Epic executives praising metal. In 2018, Epic praised metal and provided a WWDC quote at Apple’s request.

Things got complicated when Epic’s CEO asked if he would accept a special deal from Apple to lower App Store fees.

Lawyer: If Apple offered you a deal and told you that no other developer would, would you accept it?

Sweeney: Yes, that’s right.

third day

On the third day of the trial, I learned about Apple’s attempt to prevent Netflix from ending in-app purchase support on the App Store. Apple’s internal communications were introduced in an email thread after Netflix realized plans to deploy A / B testing focused on using the App Stores in-app purchase system.

Apple executives in the email thread have arranged various meetings with Netflix to discuss companies planning tests on IAP. (…) After Netflix began rolling out tests to remove IAP support, Apple created a detailed slideshow presentation of the company as a clear attempt to convince the company to continue to support payment methods. .. The presentation was sent by Chapman in July 2018, five months before Netflix finally ended IAP support.

In the end, Apple’s attempt to convince Netflix to continue using the App Store’s in-app purchase system didn’t work, but at least it provided us with the length that Apple would go on to keep Netflix happy. Did it.

Day 4

On the fourth day of the trial, App Store VP Matt Fischer was the first Apple executive to testify. He elaborated on his involvement in the App Store, creating Apple guidelines, and more.

The App Store VP explained that Apple has long focused on App Store security and refuted suggestions for alternative payment methods, app sideloading, and more. Fisher also talked about Apple Arcade, the App Store account system and fraud.

The App Store VP has insisted on Epics lawyers that Apple hasn’t investigated whether game companies using third-party payment platforms within their apps could lead to security issues.

There were also some dramas during Fischer’s testimony about admittance to evidence of internal communication from Apple. Judge Rogers appears to oppose Epic’s continued attempts to admit certain documents as evidence, based on factors such as relevance and documents quoting third parties.

One email indicates that there was an internal question as to why Hulu was able to switch between App Store billing and Hulu billing. After all, Hulu is part of a set of whitelisted developers who have access to the subscription cancellation / refund API. The company first allowed Hulu access to this API to support upgrade and downgrade plan changes before it was natively incorporated into the App Store.

Day 5

Day 5 of the Epic vs. Apple trial. Learned more about the App Store review process.

In a new document submitted at the trial, Trystan Kosmynka, one of the heads of the App Store, said about 5 million apps are submitted to the App Store each year, with an app rejection rate of less than 40%. I am. In 2019, 4,808,685 apps were submitted to the App Store review process, of which 36% or 1,747,278 were rejected.

According to Kosmynka, about 215,000 of these rejected apps somehow violated Apple’s privacy guidelines. Each app submitted to the App Store first performs static and dynamic analytics to detect if the app violates App Store rules or uses private APIs. There are also steps in the process of checking if an app is similar to another app available on the App Store to avoid fraud and imitation.

Next is the human review process. In this process, over 500 people review about 100,000 apps each week. You can access multiple Apple devices to test your app, as shown in the image below.

