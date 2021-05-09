Crypto art has climate issues and there is no easy fix





When the website ArtStation announced plans to launch NFT for non-fungible tokens, the last thing it expected was a backlash. But within hours of tweeting about that intent, I got exactly that.

Almost immediately, site patrons voiced their opposition to the move, citing concerns about the environmental impact of putting art on the blockchain. The turmoil peaked so much that ArtStation decided to unplug the NFT initiative before the end of the day and before launching.

In light of the critical social media reputation for NFTs, it’s clear that it’s not the right time for NFTs on ArtStation, “the company wrote in a blog post. “I am very sorry for all the negative emotions this has caused. Despite trying to test our approach, we clearly made a mistake and admitted our mistakes.

The people behind ArtStation are hiring the only people who didn’t consider the incredible carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies before trying to take advantage of the NFT Gold Rush.

Joanie Lemercier wishes he knew about the six light-bending artwork before selling it as an NFT. Turning from a French artist to a climate change activist, Remercier will take important steps over the past few years, such as stopping air travel and consolidating stormwater into his studio, to reduce annual emissions by 10%. I have been trying. The launch of his NFT wiped out the progress of these efforts in just a few minutes.

Austria-based architectural designer Chris Precht was much fortunate. Just before he decided to sell the 300th edition of the artwork as an NFT, his partner warned him, adding the condition that he planted enough trees to offset the emissions of this technology. .. I talked to him.

The rise of NFTs, which are proof of ownership of essentially any virtual asset, from painting photographs to tweets, has made the art world enthusiastic — and of course. NFTs have emerged as a coveted blessing of salvation for many, as artists face a pandemic-fueled recession in the absence of direct exhibitions and auctions.

NFTs have been around for some time, but were in the limelight more than a month ago when one of them was purchased for $ 69 million. Since then, NFTs such as memes, album covers, and online articles have risen to millions of dollars. But as artists like Lemercier and Precht have discovered, NFT luck comes at a great cost. They are brilliantly bad for the environment.

Hot new NFT trends are heating the planet

It is estimated that a single NFT end-to-end transaction, on average, emits carbon equivalent to two hours of flight or one month of EU resident power consumption. This is just for trading ownership of one digital asset. The numbers get even worse when you consider the multi-edition sets that artists are offering for sale. For each tracker site called NonFungible, over 100,000 such transactions occurred in some of the major NFT marketplaces last month alone.

For example, Lecermiers’ 6th edition NFT Drop, which sold out in just 10 seconds, consumed more power than his entire studio consumed in two years.

Joanie Lemercier

Alex de Vries, a data scientist and creator of Digiconomist, a site that has been tracking cryptocurrency carbon dioxide emissions for many years, said cryptocurrency mining has already offset the overall net profit from the introduction of electric vehicles. It states.

But NFTs are just the tip of the (melting) iceberg. The reason why NFTs emit so much carbon dioxide is how their underlying platform, Ethereum, works. For example, creating a JPG image on your computer does not consume much energy. However, in order to forge that NFT (NFT’s own, non-fungible ownership token), that information must be “minted” to the Ethereum blockchain. The Ethereum blockchain is not designed to be green at all. Access to this information is paid by the person who acquires the digital asset.

The root of the problem: Ethereum

To successfully record NFT information in Ehtereum and add new blocks to the chain, miners must solve complex crypto puzzles using power-intensive computer hardware. The more power their computing rigs have, the faster they can solve puzzles. The winner will receive Ethereum coins, which were trading at about $ 2,500 per pop at the time of writing.

It may sound like not many, but these machines don’t use regular regular PCs. Their calculations involve breaking down large formulas that can take hours or days to complete. Needless to say, this is done on thousands of machines and everyone tries to reach the finish line faster than anyone else.

Therefore, a single Ethereum transaction consumes as much power as an average US home would take 2.56 days or more. The start-to-end NFT process often involves multiple such transactions. To date, according to Digiconomist, Ethereum’s electricity consumption is comparable to that of all of New Zealand.

Na Photo / Getty Images

Aurora Sharrard, director of sustainability at the University of Pittsburgh, likens NFT virality to fast fashion and considers it not in line with sustainability goals.

NFTs and cryptocurrencies are a way for various industries and artists to avoid economic market hurdles, but environmentally speaking, they are today’s digital fast fashion and are gaining positive social benefits. It has been proven to outweigh the negative environmental impacts that require an extreme amount of power to produce no intangible items.

To make matters worse, Ethereum’s existing system, called Proof of Work, is built to become increasingly complex and require more power as people continue to compete. There are not enough blocks.

Replacing this system with a more environmentally friendly system that does not involve the rattling energy of thousands of giant mining rigs, most experts say that Ethereum (and other blockchain-based platforms) will kill the planet. I believe it can be prevented.

The alternative is already here, its so-called proof of stake. In this model, the Ethereum algorithm simply selects a miner that authenticates a new block based on the number of coins it already owns. This eliminates the need for miners to compete and emit large amounts of emissions to solve puzzles.

Proof of Stake has been developed for years, but the organization behind Ethereum remained ambiguous about the release and repeatedly postponed the launch schedule.

The rise of environmentally friendly blockchain

Fortunately, the Proof of Stake model is not limited to Ethereum, and there are several NFT Marketplaces that utilize the Proof of Stake blockchain to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to Ethereum-based services. It has appeared.

However, popular platforms like the NBA Topshot, where you can buy NBA video highlights and trading card NFTs, have been successful with the Proof of Stake blockchain, but artists say that such a climate-first model is Ethereum. Same level of popularity.

NBA top shot

London-based artist Alice Bucknell attributed the timid reaction to the more environmentally friendly platform to a lack of general awareness of Ethereum’s enormous energy consumption, and currencies are also mainstream. NFT auction platforms also point out that they are not interested in making these numbers transparent, the exact fear that it will scare potential buyers with eco-friendly.

Ethereum-based platforms like Nifty Gateway and SuperRare are extraordinarily secret about their carbon emissions, refuse to reveal them, and become third-party trackers for artists and everyone else. I had to rely on it. Nifty Gateway and SuperRare did not respond to requests for comments from Digital Trends.

Nevertheless, Christina Akopova, co-founder of the proof of stake cyrpto-art marketplace called Pixeos, is optimistic. She still agrees that much education and awareness needs to be raised, but as long as reliable alternatives exist, the NFT and blockchain industry will eventually turn to the green side.

Clean energy is probably not the solution

Another approach to tackling Ethereum’s carbon-intensive process is to power everything with clean energy or later offset emissions. Both of these options look good on paper, but they’re not as easy as they say.

Despite occupying such a small part of the world’s trade, Ethereum is already responsible for consuming as much energy as many countries combined, putting a heavy burden on power plants. It is famous for that. If left unchecked, environmentalists have good reason to predict that even clean energy is not enough to make such cryptocurrencies sustainable.

Charlard told digital trends that creating cryptocurrencies using only renewable energy is a good start, but it needs to be reduced taking into account the overall energy strength and demand of the sector.

In his study of renewable energy and Bitcoin mining, Digiconomists de Vries argue that the infrastructure for supplying clean energy is simply not enough to handle the appetizing cryptocurrencies. He adds that e-waste from piles of outdated mining chips is projected to significantly outpace the banking sector’s e-waste production.

However, for the time being, offsetting emissions may be the best way to go. Platforms like Offsetra allow people to choose the amount of carbon they spend and invest directly in selected climate change projects.

Offsetra co-founder Brendan McGill said Offset is the most practical solution at the moment, as artists and miners can do it right away instead of putting the NFT project on hold and waiting for an Ethereum proof of stake update. Claims to be. According to Magill, environmental initiatives are also in desperate need of resources and may use some of the ongoing NFT gold rush.

But in the long run, government reforms that require environmentally friendly systems and emission offsets may be the only option for a sustainable future for technologies like NFTs. Otherwise, a reckless mining ecosystem could end the risk of cryptocurrency fate. China, for example, recently banned the world’s largest mining hub in Inner Mongolia because of concerns about fossil fuel consumption.

Cryptographic distractions that cause enormous environmental and social damage are not good, fun entertainment, its useless fast fashion, said Charard. Since we have only one planet suitable for human life, we need to ensure that wasteful and harmful tendencies do not destroy the only place we can call our hometown.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos