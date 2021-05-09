Bethesda Jobs Tips for New Unreleased Games





Job listings for server engineers at Bethesda Game Studios’ Austin location suggest that the team is working on an unreleased game.

Recent job listings suggest that the Bethesda Game Studios Austin team is working on an unreleased game. The last title developed by Bethesda Austin was Fallout 76 in 2018. This is the first online multiplayer title in the history of the series that allows players to explore the iconic wastelands of the franchise together.

The Bethesda Game Studios primary team in Maryland was also working on Fallout 76, but Bethesda Austin seems to have been the main developer. Anyway, the game released in 2018 was very broken and disappointing. Fallout 76 was supposed to be a typical collaborative / online fallout experience, but the game lacked many basic features and was full of bugs and glitches. To that honor, Bethesda Austin has continued to support Fallout 76 since its launch, spinning the story about the game in a more positive direction. Both Wastelanders and SteelDawn enhancements have added many required features such as NPCs, increased storylines, and the ability to respecify characters.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Fallout 76 has grown beyond its bad reputation

Currently, Bethesda Austin seems to be using it for unpublished projects. This news comes from GameJobs.co job listings, especially from a server engineer in Bethesda Game Studios Austin. The team is looking for someone to “help create and improve the system for unpublished titles.” Unfortunately, the rest of the post is very technical and doesn’t provide any further hints on what the unreleased game really is.

Whatever it is, the game may not be too far from development, given the team’s ongoing work in Fallout 76. From the sparseness of the news, you can infer what this mysterious new title is. Given the team’s experience with Fallout IP and the fact that Bethesda Game Studios is developing both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, Bethesda Austin may be working on Fallout 5 or any other Fallout-related project. This is purely a guess, but if neither Bethesda Austin nor Bethesda Game Studios are working on a new Fallout game, it can take a long time before a major release of Fallout is released.

Bethesda Austin is a team often overlooked in the Bethesda Softworks family of studios. Perhaps this next project will drive the team into the spotlight more when official information about the nature and pedigree of the game is released. Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda Austin and other Bethesda Softwork teams in a $ 7.5 billion acquisition of its parent company ZeniMax. Microsoft intends to continue running Bethesda in a more independent position, but it can still invest money and resources in Bethesda Austin’s projects. Xbox fans can expect it every time a Bethesda Austin game is released on the Game Pass service, but that’s a long way off.

Next: Where Fallout 5 can be set (according to past Fallout games)

Source: GameJobs.co

Xbox also adds FPS boosts to 74 games, bringing the total closer to 100

About the author Caleb Greer (16 articles published)

Caleb Greer is Screen Rant’s freelance game newswriter and co-host of the X-Block podcast, a weekly podcast on Xbox. Before writing for Screen Rant, Caleb wrote game news for TrueAchievements.com while completing his bachelor’s degree in history. Most recently, Caleb earned a master’s degree in history while working at AmeriCorps to solve community problems. Caleb is a lifelong achievement hunter on the Xbox, but his gaming knowledge and experience goes far beyond the Microsoft ecosystem. If he hasn’t written the news, he’s probably playing Halo or watching Dragon Ball Z. You can find him on Twitter @ XBlockCaleb.

Other works of Calebglia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos