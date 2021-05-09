Try these addicting Nintendo Switch free games – Film Daily





You probably spent all your money on the new console, right? If you run out of cash in your spare game, you’re still lucky! Nintendo Switch has a great selection of free games that will keep you entertained.

We’ve been looking for the best free games for Nintendo Switch, so you don’t have to! Here are some addictive free games that you can play until your next payday.

Color Zen

This game is hypnotic and at the same time relaxing. The game is easy to play just by using the switch touch screen. However, the challenging game has multiple floating colored shapes that must match in order to eventually match the level’s colored frame. Sounds confusing, but the game is pretty intuitive.

ColorZen offers over 100 free levels. All of these challenges should keep you and your brain busy!

Pokemon Quest

Imagine a Pokemon in the shape of a bubbling cube, which is already cute. This free action adventure game is adorable & fun! Explore Tumble Cube Island with your Pokemon friends and search for a variety of loot. You can even cook delicious food and decorate your base camp!

This free game is unique, so be sure to check it out!

Super Kirby Crash

Who doesn’t love Kirby? Adorable characters go to battle in this free Nintendo Switch game. Play either solo or multiplayer to fight the bosses!

Create a Kirby Dream Team with different characters, weapons and superpowers!

You and your team need to protect Dream Kingdom from various villains. This game is free to start and is full of cute characters!

Arena of Valor

This multiplayer online battle arena game is a drag on you! The Arena of Valor is similar to League of Legends, but created for mobile play.

Choose powerful heroes and earn gold and XP while destroying monsters and other players! Fight in matches, earn stars and level up! Unless you lose the match, you lose your star.

This free battle game has enough challenges and endless battles to spend hours!

Rocket league

The Rocket League is chaotic. Soccer game by car. No further explanation is needed. Get hooked on these race cars and push the ball into the goal at top speed!

You can play with your friends online or in split screen. This game is so insane that you will forget the time.

Apex Legends

This free battle royale game is endless fun! Choose a unique legend from our ever-growing list of characters. Great animations and fierce battles make this game a winner!

This game is available for Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation. But in 2019, EA made this free game compatible with Nintendo Switch! If you like shooting games, this is for you!

Warframe

This sophisticated shooter is invincible! Warframes can be confusing at first, but choose Warframes (powerful robot armor) and get ready to shoot. This game is impressive with lots of content that will shock you all for free!

Play solo or create a team of up to 3 players! Upgrade your Warframe as you progress and travel to a new world. This amazingly free game is a must-see!

Tetris 99

If you think classic Tetris is stressful, you’ve never experienced Tetris 99! This improved classic includes competition with 98 other players. After clearing two or more rows, you can throw your block at your opponent! The last player to stand wins the game!

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online account, this insane game is free!

You don’t have to go broken to play some of the highest quality games. These Nintendo Switch free games are addictive and endlessly fun! Let us know in the comments your favorite free games on Nintendo Switch!

