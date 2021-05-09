How to change the default email app on iPhone





It doesn’t matter who you are. There is no way around the fact that everyone needs to use email at some point in their lives. But just because it’s true doesn’t mean you have to stick to the inferior email app on your iPhone if you don’t want it.

With the release of iOS 14 in 2020, Apple has finally done one thing a few years ago. It allows users to change their default web browser and email app.

Both the Safari and iPhone Mail apps are fully usable, but freedom is always a good thing. Whether you like Gmail, ProtonMail, or Outlook, you can tell your iPhone to route all your email-related activities directly to the corresponding mobile app.

That’s good in itself, but what’s even better is how easy it is to do this. Method is as follows.

Make sure the app you want to use is installed on your iPhone.

Open the Settings app and scroll down to the alphabetical list of all apps on your iPhone. Tap the email app you want to set as the default.

The following menu displays the “Default Mail App” setting. Tap it and then select the app you want to be your default email app.

And it’s done! You did it. When you do something related to email on your iPhone, it will be automatically forwarded to that app instead of the default email app. It’s a shame that the iPhone had to exist for more than a decade before users could do this, but it’s slower than ever. God speed and good luck.

