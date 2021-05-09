At that time my 7 year old son taught me something important about the autopilot





For years, I’ve spent wheeltime with everything Tesla sells, including the recent Model Y. I basically liked everything in the vehicle, but was disappointed that cleaning up the backseat mess (which is common if you have kids) can be a big problem. What I didn’t expect was that my 7-year-old son might tell me something important.

“This is a Tesla with a self-drive!”

When I was watching how the autopilot feature progressed over time, I told my son to look at the steering wheel. Knowing it wasn’t safe, I didn’t let go, but I loosened the grip a bit so he could see the wheels moving to stay in the lane. When he saw it, he told me something that showed me what the Tesla bubbles I lived in.

“Does this car have a self-drive? Wow! Hey everyone, look!” He told his brother. “This is a Tesla with a self-drive!”

I tried to tell him that it only helped and I couldn’t really drive itself, but he didn’t have it. He told me he saw a video of Tesla driving himself with no one sitting, and if I try it, he could do the same with this car I was pretty sure I could do it. His older brothers understood what I was saying, but I’ve also seen Tesla’s Tiktok videos without a driver and no one had previously said it wasn’t safe.

Yes, he’s only seven years old and kids come up with interesting ideas, but kids are also a good measure of what the general public knows these days. Unlike the writers and most readers here, most children do not have a deep knowledge of driving assistance features, self-driving cars, and their differences. If I started to get hooked on SAEJ3016 level self-driving, their eyes would probably be glazed (like most adults).

They knew what they saw on the internet and, from what they had collected, thought that Tesla’s cars could be driven by themselves. And doing it today.

What I thought was not common sense

It was like when an older family told me he was worried that his iPhone might one day sue him. He said it was only a matter of time before Apple invented a kind of general artificial intelligence and Siri (generally his own phone, not software) “grows more” and self-aware. I was convinced. When that happens, we are all in trouble, because robot phones don’t want to be enslaved, so there are no more phones for us.

Older people, like my 7-year-old, can get interesting ideas about technology, but if you don’t know much about technology, it’s not too exaggerated. After all, when Siri was first revealed, Apple called it “your intelligent assistant to help you get things done just by asking.” Later in the presentation, Scott Forstall said, “I’ve been in the AI ​​space for a long time and still amaze me.”

The media ran with the idea that Siri and Google assistants are powerful and popular AI. After that, some people who didn’t realize that AI wasn’t everything, or not at all, thought their cell phones were alive (or soon).

It’s not shocking that the same thing can happen with Tesla’s autopilot, but most people can’t drive the autopilot unattended until my kids face the “knowledge” of the system. I thought I knew that. It turns out that the bubble of my friends and information is very different from that of the general public. Or at least young people.

This is being researched

If an old man thinks his phone may be alive, it is unlikely that anyone will be injured. Sure, it can be emotionally distressing if someone is too obsessed with it, but even the latest versions of Siri and Google’s assistants don’t seem to have much real depth in conversational ability. A man jokingly “married” his phone in Las Vegas, but he did it to claim, not because he really loved Siri.

But leaving a few tonnes of fast-moving metal to a digital assistant creates even more problems. If Siri malfunctions, you’ll have to manually look for something on Google. The results are sometimes fatal if the autopilot malfunctions and no one is ready to take over. For example, a man died in Florida after ignoring repeated warnings from the vehicle that he needed to hold the steering wheel. Tesla updated the software to add more safeguards after this accident, but as Consumer Reports showed, people bypass these safeguards if they choose to do so. can do.

Obviously, when someone experiences the effort someone has made to trick the autopilot into driving without sitting in the driver’s seat, they know that Tesla is doing something they don’t approve, so they Are responsible for their own stupid behavior. On the other hand, people don’t do such stupid things if they know how dangerous it really is.

Therefore, someone’s misconception that the autopilot is really safe in itself and that lockouts are only to please regulators etc. can cause misuse. After all, they wouldn’t knowingly do that dangerous unless someone commits suicide.

In the automotive industry, and to a limited extent in academia, this idea has become known as “automatic cleaning.” Liza Dixon, the woman who coined the term, says it’s like greenwashing. In other words, make something look greener than it really is. With automatic cleaning, people have spread the idea (intentionally or unknowingly) that driver assistance systems are more autonomous than they really are.

Many manufacturers do this in advertising. Tesla sells a “fully autonomous” package that is known to be not yet ready for prime time (not yet fully autonomous). This can lead you to think that an uninformed customer is already making a real deal. Also, it’s not just about Tesla. Mercedes-Benz uses the term “autonomous driving” in advertising, and many social media influencers and media use similar terms in videos, news articles, and other media.

As a result, until recently, many people, including my children, do not know the truth about the limits of SAE Level 2 driving assistance.

You can find out more about this issue in this Twitter thread.

HBD, #autonowashing!

A year ago today, “Automatic Cleaning: Greenwashing for Vehicle Automation” was published.

what is that? What is the purpose? What does it look like? What is the effect? Why did I do this? Did it make a difference?

Thread https://t.co/ahsRSN7ujg

-Liza Dixon (@lizadixon) May 8, 2021

Unlike many people who use this term, I don’t require strict regulations on Tesla. However, I think we need to be more careful about how to communicate about the driving support function. The better the general public understands the limitations of autopilots and similar systems, the less likely they are to abuse them. Less abuse means less accidents and helps keep regulated monkeys away from behind developers.

Featured image by Tesla.

Do you appreciate the originality of CleanTechnicas? Consider becoming a member, supporter, technician, ambassador, or Patreon apatron of aCleanTechnica.

Do you have CleanTechnica tips, want to promote, or suggest guests for the CleanTech Talk podcast? Please contact us from here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos