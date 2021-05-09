Buy this 101 mile 1991 Porsche 964 Carrera RS and then drive away hell





If the car auction where the result may really make sense is, uh, your jam than this and you have a lot of pounds burning holes in your pocket, I’m you I have a Porsche who may be interested in. It requires a new owner, and in my opinion, someone who is willing to add a few miles to the odometer.

Collecting Cars, an online European auction platform, helps you find new homes in the Leonard collection. Most are Porsche, but there are also Ferrari, BMW M cars and the 2005 Ford GT.

Oh, and Saber light tank! You need to find a way to party with this Leonard cat. He looks happy.

Anyway, it’s hard to pick just one notable car from this dream collection, but the one that stands out is the stunning Guards Red Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS, which has a rangefinder of only 164km. That’s just about 101 miles. Basically, if you find another new 964 Carrera RS, I think you should buy it. Collecting cars calls this a “probably irreproducible example” and I tend to agree.

When I say new, I mean new. There are no known mechanical or electrical problems and no wear. “There are very few signs that leather will age naturally over time.” Powered by a 3.6-liter air-cooled horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine, rated at 260 horsepower, combined with a 5-speed manual. The car was first serviced in 2017 (!) At Porsche Center Stuttgart, where it was given a new battery, oil change and a new fuel pump.

