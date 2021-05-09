Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 124. Includes bug fixes and performance improvements.





Apple today released a new update to Safari Technology Preview, Apple’s first browser, in March 2016. Apple has designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced in future releases of Safari.

‌Safari Technology Preview‌Release 124 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for WebInspector, CSS, JavaScript, Web API, Rendering, Wheel Events, WebDriver, WebGL, WebRTC, WebCrypto, and Scrolling.

The current Safari Technology Preview release builds on the new Safari 14 update included in macOS Big Sur, including Safari web extensions imported from other browsers, tab previews, password violation notifications, and Touch ID web authentication. Is supported.

The new Safari Technology Preview update is available for both macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur, the latest version of the Mac operating system.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available to anyone who downloads the browser through the software update mechanism in System Preferences. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple’s purpose in the Safari Technology Preview is to collect feedback from developers and users about the browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run in parallel with your existing Safari browser and is designed for developers, but you don’t need a developer account to download it.

