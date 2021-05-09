Resident Evil Village wants to be as wild as Resident Evil 4





Resident Evil Village reminds us that strange things can still be scary, as many horror games stick to jump scare and gore-filled horror.

One of the most notable praises of Resident Evil Village from critics is that the game blends well with different horror themes. This leads to a very bizarre adventure, not afraid to accept some of the bizarre metaphors of the genre. After all, modern horror games don’t feature giant vampire women, Dracula-inspired castles, and human-fish hybrids every day.

The main way Village plays with the strange side of horror is through the design of its character. Still, this game doesn’t prevent you from creating a truly horrifying experience for your players. Horror is still scary, but it can be strange, which is on display at Resident Evil Village. Like other survival horror games, Village traps players in desperate and unknown scenarios that must be unraveled to survive.

Just outside the gate, players are attacked by Lycan, a pack of classic monsters. Seeing these creatures in modern horror games is certainly rare and usually not intended to scare players. However, it cannot be denied that movie monsters such as werewolves, lycans, and vampires are merely part of the history of horror. The village is not afraid to recognize the pedigree of the genre, nor is it afraid to rethink important aspects.

Lady Dimitresk, a popular vampire on the internet, has a castle that is clearly inspired by Gothic horror, and the character itself is clearly based on a vampire like Dracula. She has a luxurious personality that masks the cold and ruthless murderer. Castle Dimitresque aims to listen to the roots of Resident Evil, with the protagonist hiding from an unstoppable hunter in a magnificent castle. This series of games also serves as a chance for Resident Evil to reinvent the vampire, giving Lady Dimitrescu a unique and striking look.

Some areas of Resident Evil Village use lovecraft-style psychological horror, while others are devoted to action horror games like Resident Evil 5. The tone and enemies of the pot of horror. This eccentric design goes beyond the classic metaphor, but some of the game’s character concepts are unique and weird.

Donna Beneviento is one of the three main adversaries of the game. Without falling into spoilers, she communicates primarily through the doll Angie. Originally a doll maker, Donna Beneviento seems to be much more similar to Bloodborne villain than what was seen in the old Resident Evil titles. Still, she fits perfectly into the overall Gothic and occult horror focus of the game. The concept and Donna’s design make the character nervous and eerie.

This choice of devoting yourself to the abstract and creative design of your character works very well in horror games. Making the world around you feel even a little out of your expectations can lead to imbalance and nervousness. Resident Evilhas has always been able to create a terrifying atmosphere that keeps players on the edge during gameplay. By blending the unnatural and the unexpected.

Village has a lot of comparisons with Resident Evil 4 as the game also focuses primarily on hordes of battles and the Gothic atmosphere. Another way these two games are similar is to use Resident Evil’s horror settings to play with their own concepts and moments. For example, shopkeepers in both games are absurd and nervous caricatures that have a habit of appearing where players don’t expect the most.

But these ridiculous basses don’t spoil the horror. Certain parts of the village can feel less scary than the others, because the titles are constantly changing genres. More horror games should turn strange. That’s because it can lead to striking designs and moments that stand out from almost everything else a player experiences.

