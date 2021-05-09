Nintendo Switch eShop Makes Couples Great $ 20 Games Only $ 1.99





Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users can now download great games for $ 20 for just $ 2 each. Meanwhile, a similarly great $ 10 Nintendo Switch game is now $ 2. That means you can own three high-quality Switch and Switch Lite games for just $ 6. You usually have to pay $ 50 to own three titles. However, this is a limited time deal. It’s unclear how long all three deals will be available, but at the time of publication, all three are public.

One of the three games is Daedallic Entertainment’s State of Mind. It was a hit in 2018 and has been called one of the best games of the year in reviews. The second AERMemories of Old in these three games, released a year ago in 2017, is also from Daedalic Entertainment. Meanwhile, the third and final game is Old Man’s Journey, the most acclaimed of the three games that also debuted. It dates back to 2017, but the rules have been broken.

Below you can read the details of each game, check the trailer for each game, and find a link to the storefront for each game.

Mental state

Pitch: “Berlin, 2048-The world is at stake. Resource shortages, illnesses caused by polluted air and water, increasing crime, wars. Governments and businesses promise relief through technological advances. Drones and humanoid robots replace humans. Richard Nolan wakes up in the hospital after the explosion and finds his wife and son mysteriously disappeared, he and he. The family has become more than just a bystander in a storm of rival ideas about the salvation of mankind between 2048 reality and digital 2048. Instead, they find themselves at the center of it. “

Link

prevnext AER Memories of Old

Pitch: “Fly in transformation into a bird and explore and experience the vibrant world of islands in the sky. The old gods are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, and the islands in the sky. Only fragments remain. This mysterious world is in danger of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins falling into the dark. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you send to a pilgrimage to the kingdom of God. Please reveal the secrets that will help you save the reality itself. “

Link

prevnext Bonus: Grandpa’s Journey (usually $ 10)

Pitch: “A soul-seeking puzzle adventure, Grandpa’s Journey is a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Sunbathe beautifully, dress in a handmade world, and solve and weave easy and pressure-free puzzles. Let’s embark on a mixed and heartfelt journey. “

Link

Forward





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos