Microsoft has discovered a wide range of business email infringement campaigns affecting the world of dozens of organizations / digital information





Scammers have become very sophisticated and want to use a variety of techniques to hack user data and access the device they are using. These cases have increased significantly, especially in quarantine situations where more people have started working online. Recently, Microsoft discovered a large-scale Business Email Violation (BEC) campaign that attacked more than 120 organizations with the help of typo domains. For those who don’t know what a typo is, it’s like sitting on a website. Someone else’s brand, also known as URL hijacking. Domains with these typos were registered a few days before they were attacked.

These hackers use different types of techniques, such as abuse and phishing, to compromise their business email accounts. It then uses these data to send payments to the bank’s managed account and attempts to use gift card fraud to prey on employees. The Microsoft company used the typo domain by pretending to be the company’s manager and delivering email to employees in various industries such as professional services and real estate.

Microsoft’s threat intelligence group has seen a few false TLDs or company names, as some hackers tried about the same main domain name from microsoft.com to microsoft.xyz, as they did a few weeks ago. I pointed out this pattern using the wrong spelling. Or you tried to send an email to the user to get the data, such as micrrosoft.com. According to the report, 38% of the consumer goods industry was targeted. However, despite the attacker’s efforts to match the deceived domain to the exact target, Microsoft does not always associate the registered domain with the organization that is being imitated by email. Said. Their method was sometimes incomplete, the attacker’s investigative skills are obvious as they worked on the targeted employees by name.

Microsoft also discovered that attackers used a variety of tactics to make fake replies. This is because it makes your email more reliable and allows you to trap more employees. Microsoft further said that filling in the headers while composing an email gave it a real look, and the scammers were only responding to common email threads between Yahoo and Outlook users. This property sets up this campaign, unlike most BEC campaigns where scammers simply include genuine or specially created fake emails by including the creator, recipient, and subject in the main part of the email. To do. It looks like the new email was a reply. For general email.

While these BEC scammers’ methods don’t seem to be very sophisticated, these attacks still cost huge financial losses each year. According to the report, these BEC attacks resulted in an economic loss of $ 1.8 billion. The FBI also warns the US corporate sector that these attacks are consistently increasing.

