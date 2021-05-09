Dracula Spin-off Renfield is a very violent comedy





Robert Kirkman describes his next Renfield film about Dracula’s loyal and insane servant as a highly violent comedy.

Robert Kirkman calls his next Dracula spin-off, Renfield, a highly violent comedy. Previously, Universal had an interconnected cosmic plan for a monster movie called the Dark Universe. This included Dracula’s new takes, but their original plans subsequently collapsed. Renfields is now part of the studio and has reassessed plans to make a movie based on the legacy of the classic movie monster.

Renfield focuses on Dracula’s servants from Bram Stoker’s original 1897 Gothic horror novel. In the novel, Renfield is a prisoner believed to suffer from the delusion that forces him to eat creatures in the hope of gaining immortality. Eventually, it becomes clear that Renfield is being forced by Dracula, who then offers him immortality in exchange for worship. Still, the short moment Renfield uses his conscience eventually beats him with Dracula’s wrathful hand and leaves him broken.

Robert Kirkman described Renfield as a highly violent comedy in Fat Man (via Coming Soon) beyond the podcast. Kirkman, who wrote the original pitch, is the producer of a movie that has been described as similar to his popular one. Animated Amazon Prime series, invincible.

According to Kirkman, he was making this cool movie for Universal with a focus on Renfield. That story about how he is Dracula’s Henchman and how crappy it is. It’s a fun and very violent comedy and that violence because I have crutches.

Leigh Whannells The Invisible Man proved to Universal and viewers that monsters have a place in the modern world. And viewers haven’t yet seen Renfield as a flesh character, despite the impressive performances of Dwight Frye in the 1931 Dracula movie and Tom Waits in the Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Relaxation of restrictions at Universal has allowed many creature-based films to move forward in studios, including Elizabeth Banks Invisible Woman and Ryan Gosling-led Wolfman Films. Karyn Kusamas’ upcoming Dracula film also ensures that Renfield is not alone in inheriting the legacy of Bram Stokers’ creation.

Robert Kirkman should create a satisfying story for Dracula’s minor characters. The Walking Dead Co-Creator is not a stranger to the gusset, especially for undead species of creatures. It can be exciting to see how a mortal movie is also a hilarious comedy, but Kirkman’s previous work shows that things can be kept interesting without avoiding blood and internal organs. Still, viewers suffering from entomophobia should consider themselves warning themselves.

Source: Fat Man Beyond Podcasts (viaComingSoon)

