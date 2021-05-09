This thin and light Asus laptop checks all the boxes and then some





Every time a new thin and light laptop comes across my desk, I’m even more resigned to the fact that it’s time to move away from gaming laptops five years ago. I am paying attention to middle age. You need a practical portable machine to secure your hips to the socket. (I feel old, ok?) My desktop always has its own place in my house, but if you’re traveling, typing on the couch, or sitting at a small metal table on the cafe patio, the machine With a battery that won’t die after 4 hours. The new Asus ZenBook 13 OLED Ive under test is one of the laptops for all these needs.

Asus’ latest thin and light laptop weighs 1 kg and is 0.54 inches thick and consists of either an 11th generation Intel or Ryzen 5000U series AMD processor. The ones reviewed here include the Ryzen 75 800U with Vega graphics, in addition to 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD. It’s a well-balanced machine that works cool, is very quiet, and has only a few minor issues.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED What is it?

One of Asus’ latest ZenBooks with AMD processor and OLED display

price

From $ US900 ($ 1,158)

favorite

Price, performance, display, speakers

Does not like

The keyboard is cramped and the touchpad is a bit too big

Editor’s Note: Keep an eye on Australia’s local prices and availability.

Incredible battery life, solid performance

First of all: You need to applaud the battery life of this ZenBooks. amazing. Clocking in at 14.5 hours is about 30 minutes longer than the M1 MacBook Air and 2 hours longer than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Of all the laptops we’ve tested, the longest battery life award goes to the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7. With a ridiculous 17.5 hours charge, the ZenBook isn’t sloppy.

Compared to the Intel Core i7-1185G7, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U does a lot of hard work in terms of processing speed. Rendering a 3D image of a car in Blender is about 45 seconds faster with the Ryzen 7 5800U (5:18 compared to 6 minutes), and GPU computing is about the same at 8:12. Transcoding 4K video to 1080p at 30 frames per second takes 9 minutes and 30 seconds on Handbrake, but 11-12 minutes on Intel chips.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U lags behind in integrated graphics. The ZenBook isn’t the shape or shape of a gaming laptop, but when it comes to integrated GPU performance, Intels Iris Xe graphics are a big leap forward. Playing some games at 1080p at low resolutions and 720p at high resolutions can be close to 60 fps or higher, but AMD’s integrated graphics don’t have that appeal. Is it important for most people who are likely to use the ZenBook only for word processing, email, and other productivity-focused tasks? No.

If you need a true Ryzen 5000U series processor for this laptop, make sure you have either the Ryzen 7 5800U or its Ryzen 5 5600U. It goes without saying that the 5700U and 5500U are not part of AMD’s 5000 mobile processor family, but the latter two chips are on AMD’s older Zen 2 architecture. This is a built-in CPU of the previous generation of the chip maker. Those frequencies are clocked slightly lower, but most of the performance gap between 5800U / 5600U and 5700U / 5500U is due to architectural changes.

Competition with ZenBook

Powered by the 5800U or 5600U, the Asus ZenBook performs like any other brand with the same Tiger Lake processor, including its own Intel 11th generation version and MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo. Performance is rarely a decisive factor for such a small laptop, but price and special features are decisive factors. For example, an Evo-certified laptop like Prestige 14 has a 1 second wakeup time from sleep mode. This ZenBook and AMD? Yeah, you can do that too.

Both have a similar chassis design to a display of approximately the same size. The lip on the back of the clamshell lifts the bottom and tilts the screen backwards to increase airflow and increase the gap. The touchpad extends over a significant portion of the wristrests on both laptops, so I accidentally kept hitting the pad unintentionally, like Prestige 14. I also like the Prestige keyboard. The ZenBook keys are too small for my taste and my fingers feel cramped when I type them. You don’t have as much space to move your fingers like Prestige.

Photo: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo, In-House Art

Photo: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo, In-House Art

Photo: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo, In-House Art

Also, unlike the Prestige, the ZenBook doesn’t have a Thunderbolt port and the screen is a bit smaller. However, it has a numeric keypad integrated with the touchpad and is very responsive to gentle taps.

Amazing OLED screen

The appeal of the Asuss ZenBook is its display. That mile is better than Prestige. Like MSI laptops, the ZenBook has a 1080p FHD display, but instead of an IPS screen, it has a Pantone-validated VESA-certified HDROLED display. In other words, the colors are pop and black is nice and dark. The display is maximal at 400 nits. This is 100 nit brighter than Prestige 14.

The stock background that comes with our review unit flaunts those OLEDs with nice, soft-colored swirls that are actually neon because the screen is so vibrant. It’s a 13-inch screen, but it looks great in movies, especially Our Planet. Looking at the earth from space, the Amazon frog … is so beautiful that I want to cry. The speakers are surprisingly good for small laptops, so they outperform the ZenBook in terms of visuals and sound.

And that’s the main distinguishing factor between the ZenBook and other small laptops like the Prestige 14. The ZenBook is for video editors and photographers who need something portable and lightweight, but with plenty of processing power and long battery life. It also has an HDMI 2.1 port if you need to connect to an external monitor or TV.

Should you buy this?

The ZenBook is cheaper than other laptops in this class. (This tends to be true for AMD-powered laptops of all shapes and sizes.) By comparison, Intel-powered devices like Prestige start at over $ 1,000 ($ 1,287), while Asus ZenBooks start at $ 900. to start. ($ 1,158). Double the memory to 16GB, but leave 512GB of storage.

As I said, I don’t really hate the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED. If you stick to the keyboard like I do, this laptop can hit or miss on its own. But if you’re lucky enough to test-enter in the store and decide you like the keys, this ZenBook is a solid investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos