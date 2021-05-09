First grade of 54 domestic finalists in the Doodle for Google Contest, Clarksville, Maryland





James Pan, a student at Clarksville Elementary School, has the opportunity to win a $ 30,000 college scholarship and $ 50,000 in his school’s new technology through the Doodle for Google Contest.

James Pan is strong.

Eight-year-old Clarksville Elementary School students want people to know that they are not always physically fit. His strengths are fully reflected in his artwork. He has a chance to win a college scholarship and his school has $ 50,000 worth of new technology.

James has advanced to the national stage of the Doodle for Google contest. He represents Maryland in a thematic submission contest for K-12 students. What is the theme for this year? “Because I am strong”

James Pang’s draw, one of the 54 state and territory finalists in the Doodle for Google Contest, gives him a $ 30,000 college scholarship and gives his school a chance to win $ 50,000 in new technology. .. (Provided by Doodle for Google)

“I am strong because when I have a bad day, I find my inner peace and spiritual strength through meditation,” James said in his statement accompanying the painting. “When I’m bored, I read and imagine traveling around the world. When I have big emotions, I express myself through music and art. I’m emotionally strong. “

The painting, which James said refined after more than 20 different sketches, shows his room meditating surrounded by books, globes, dogs, and the piano that surrounds him. If you look closely, the contents of the room are spelled “Google”. Outside his window, lightning squirts from gray clouds and thick drops of blue rain fall.

“In addition to a healthy and healthy body, we also need a healthy and healthy mind and mindset,” James said.

That wasn’t as true during the pandemic that closed James’ school and others around the world.

“It was hard for many people,” James said. “And for me, the pandemic was hard for me online, so it’s hard on the internet, things go well, there are glitches and so on.”

That is one of the reasons he wants to win a national tournament. Google will award a $ 50,000 technology package to schools or nonprofits selected by the winners.

The winner will also receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship and some Google stolen goods. The other four finalists will receive a $ 5,000 college scholarship.

James’ dad, Eric Pan, urged him to enter the contest.

“He’s always painting. At day care, he’s been painting for three years during classes and lessons, so he’s painting every week,” Eric said. “We are very proud of him and what he has accomplished, but I think he has great potential when it comes to painting.”

For James, that $ 30,000 scholarship could mean the future of art. But he has an open mind, and as his painting shows, he said there was no limit to what he was when he grew up.

“At first I was thinking of a doctor like Daddy — well, he’s not a doctor at all, he’s a scientist. I also like science, so I’m a scientist, a musician, an artist. You can be. There is no end. “

Voting to select the five national finalists begins Monday at 11:00 am and ends Saturday at 2:00 am.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

