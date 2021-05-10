Who are you hiring in Pittsburgh? Educational partnership, Google, Peoples, etc. 5/10/21





Do you want to adopt it? Post your work here and appear in front of 35,000 local job seekers each week. And check out the latest job listings in Pittsburgh every Monday and Thursday.

IT and engineering

Google wants Google Shopping, a senior linguist / ontologist, to oversee large-scale schema development projects that improve user functionality and experience.

CivicScience employs a user experience designer to enhance its products to solve complex usability issues and increase user engagement, effectiveness and value.

Cognistx is looking for data scientists from the data science team to design, develop, implement and test statistical and machine learning models.

Non-profit organization

The Carnegie Museum of Natural Sciences in Pittsburgh seeks digital marketing managers, membership and annual funds to oversee digital marketing project management for membership and annual donations, including web pages, email campaigns, SEO and social media. I am.

Education Partnership employs volunteers and inventory coordinators to build partnerships with local organizations and individuals, oversee volunteers and assist in the inventory process.

The Lauri Ann West Community Center is looking for Community Outreach Associates to help with outreach, rental, events and financing.

Business and finance

Oxford Development Co. employs a project manager to oversee site due diligence, costs, schedules, design, quality control, communications, and healthcare project construction activities.

Deloitte has the opportunity to work with stakeholders to understand business challenges and opportunities, assess the feasibility of requirements, and develop a technology roadmap for Advanced Integrations Lead.

education

Ellis School is an assistant director of the Annual Fund, passionate about helping girls and young women lead the efforts of the Annual Fund and work with donors and volunteers to support fundraising efforts. I’m looking for.

Advanced manufacturing

McKesson has the opportunity for preventive maintenance technicians – medical devices to perform preventive maintenance and minor repairs on a variety of biomedical devices.

Peoples is looking for a construction coordinator to work with internal stakeholders and external vendors to facilitate the closure of systems and documents related to construction projects.

Job fair

Every Child Inc. will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair Thursday, May 20th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, sharing the organization’s clinical mental health services and current recruitment within the Family Support Program.

Sponsorship

Tikes, Inc. Office Support Manager: Tikes is a women-owned association / event management company headquartered in Pittsburgh with over 30 years of industry experience. We are looking for someone to join our team as a support manager who shows the potential for growth within our small company. Posted May 6, 2021

Allegheny County Human Services Department Analysts: We are looking for analysts interested in Human Services and / or Quality Improvement Programs. Analysts perform quality and results analysis to integrate and coordinate quality service delivery across one or more program offices in the Allegheny County Human Services Department. Posted May 6, 2021

Othot, Inc. Junior Data Scientists: Junior Data Scientists support data science architects and data scientists to design, develop, automate, build, analyze, apply, and evaluate data science models for their customers.Posted: May 5, 2021

Holy Family Institute Youth Care Workers: It is your responsibility to directly supervise and monitor the children you care for and keep your eyes on them at all times. Posted May 4, 2021

Various positions within the Sewickley Valley YMCA are available! At Sewickley Valley YMCA: Sewickley Valley YMCA holds the following positions: Lifeguard, Aquatic Instructor, Water Exercise Instructor, Housekeeper, Wellness Coach, Toddler Child Care Teacher (part time). And day camp counselor (seasonal). Posted May 3, 2021

Literacy Pittsburgh English Language Learning (ELL) Registration Coordinator: Literacy Pittsburgh is currently looking for an English Language Learning (ELL) Registration Coordinator. Click the link for more information.Posted: May 3, 2021

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Corporate Support Manager: The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking for a dynamic corporate support manager to develop and implement financing strategies to increase contribution revenue from new and existing corporate partners. Monitoring includes investigating prospects, making proposals, and executing sponsorship deliverables. Posted on April 28, 2021

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Digital Giving Specialists: Digital giving specialists support food bank funding efforts with the goal of retaining and acquiring donors through a variety of digital-based strategies. This position manages the continued growth of online revenue and provides supporters with a best-in-class online experience. Posted on April 27, 2021

