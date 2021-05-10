Nier Replicant is an and tragic pop album for video games »Borneo Bulletin Online





Gene Park

The Washington Post-Almost four years later, I finally had the opportunity to talk to mysterious eccentric video game creator Yoko Taro (pictured right) about his therapies.

You see, in 2017 I returned to treatment at the age of 36. At the same time, I was playing NieR: Automata, Talos’ latest game. By the time I received the final ending, I returned to the therapist and explained the game to her. We spent three weeks talking about the game and how I felt about it.

So finally, I jokingly asked Taro, who can I bill for these three treatment sessions?

“Please send an invoice to Yosuke Saito, the producer of Square Enix Co., Ltd.,” Taro told me.

It was helpful because I might have to do this again when trying to quit Nier Replicant.

Nier Replicant is a new version of the underrated and critically overwhelmed 2010 prequel Nier, with much of the game-level design, story, and context. But there is a whole new ending E waiting for patients and loyal people. I was able to “defeat” the game twice, but I wasn’t able to reach that new ending by the review deadline.

Like Automata, older games required three to four playthroughs to get an overall picture of the story and understand all perspectives. And you need to understand them. Because the game is always questioning the benefits of heroes and personal sacrifices. This new upgrade, which will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, is no exception.

But even without knowledge of new content, Nier Replicant is a must-see game for Automata lovers. This game has been hailed as one of the best games ever created. As I wrote, this updated version is perfect for anyone who wants a deeper understanding of automata.

Nier did not gain critical and commercial popularity in 2010. Reviews from US journalists were said to be unfriendly, ugly, unorthodox, and repetitive. Some of these criticisms were well-founded, especially when it comes to repetitive gameplay. That repetition persists in this new version, and in fact is one of the reasons I didn’t have quick access to the final outcome. The game requires multiple playthroughs, but unfortunately there are still arbitrary inventory requirements to see the original story to the true end.

There are some rewarding side quests that can speed up along this process, but having to buy each of the dozens of weapons in the game is a story other than extending play time. And does not seem to serve the purpose of the theme. The 2010 review was tough on these side quests. These side quests look like mundane fetch quests on the surface. But the longing game theme for identity and self-determination is burned into these perhaps dull fetch quests.

Fortunately, the replicant comes with a highly customizable “assist” mode that autoplays certain features of the player. While rotating the camera like an amateur anime director, players can automatically avoid Nier and attack everything. If you want to stay more engaged, you can automatically avoid Nier while you’re attacking. Alternatively, you can focus on avoidance and let everything else play. This facilitates subsequent playthroughs and repetitive grinds, and assist mode can easily go down in an era when “watching video games” is accepted as mainstream entertainment.

The first NieR game appears to be the official deconstruction of The Legend of Zelda and video games. This doesn’t escape the game because it’s boring, but it also seems to be a deliberate artistic choice – and it always frustrates a particular audience.

But Nier Replicant is a game that needs your attention. If you want to rush through a more frivolous game and avoid reading the actual text paragraphs, play another game. Otherwise, the game will literally stop you. This game requires you to understand the character and play your emotions directly.

Like an ambitious pop album, Nier Replicant works in several genres, whether it’s an isometric Diablo dungeon crawler or a text adventure that can take up to an hour to finish reading. It’s not always coherent, but it’s still in the same artist, the same tool, the same work of art. It shifts tones, sometimes satirizes video game metaphors, and sometimes uses them for inspiration.

The full name of the game is Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … because Taro found it a bit extravagant to call it a remaster or remake. In a message to game journalists, he said he was worried that the game would be compared to another game under the publisher Square Enixs, Final Fantasy VII Remake.

“I saw it and found it terribly inconvenient to compare it to such a blockbuster,” Taro said.

We asked producer Yosuke Saito, who sends treatment costs to Taro and Im, to pay attention to interesting trends in the industry. Sato said he was pleased to see the independent studio games gaining worldwide success and said his attention was gradually moving away from the big-budget AAA titles.

Taro said, “Yes. I pay attention. Many young people and business people gather in such a trendy place, so I would like to avoid it.”

He also tried to measure what kind of media consumer Taro was and what inspired him. He is famous for being influenced by the classic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, and I told him that many players are looking at his work with similar respect.

“… I think seeing Evangelion is 100 times better for creative reference,” Taro said.

However, he presented an interesting example of his own career path and many similarities, as well as the story of the Nier series.

“I don’t watch too many movies and dramas, or read too many books,” Taro said. “But I cried when I saw the Greatest Showman. It’s a simple story of a flawed man who succeeds by hitting the right person. Nevertheless, he creates a really great show. I was able to do that juxtaposition made me think, what makes an entertainer? “

Using Automata, Taro finally set up a team to build an action-packed, snappy video game that was as fun to play as reading and experiencing. Nier Replicant replicates this, but Taros does not compromise and spares the original vision. If Taro is disappointed with his critical reaction to Nier, it will not appear. Instead, he took the frustrating thing about the game and barreled through to make it work.

And it works with replicants. The pace of the game may not be as sophisticated as Automata, but that’s not a problem. For me, Talos’ ability to write empathic and passionate characters is sufficient. Reasons to spend more time with them are welcome. The dynamics of the hero’s brothers and sisters are not even the central emotional relationship of the game. Rather, it’s between the character and the player. How far do you go as a player to save a character that you know and love?

