Sustainable Ventures and Schneider Electric launch “open energy” clean technology competition





Engineering giant Schneider Electric and clean technology hub Sustainable Ventures have collaborated to launch a funding competition for entrepreneurs looking to expand their “open energy” technology and solutions.

Launching a new competition today, partners are encouraging start-ups and established companies working on innovative technologies that leverage data and digitalization in the early interdisciplinary areas of “open energy.” It was.

Eligible projects include technologies that enhance monitoring, forecasting, and management of electric vehicle infrastructure, smart grids, and other solutions essential for a net-zero transition, or energy use in data centers, substations, and office buildings. May include tools to optimize.

Successful applicants will participate in the four-month program starting on August 2. The program gives you the opportunity to conduct fully funded testing and proof-of-concept technology. Winners have the opportunity to partner with Schneider Electric to scale up and commercialize their solutions.

Katy Mills, head of innovation at Schneider Electric, said the “open energy” system is critical to achieving a net zero emissions economy. “As we approach 2050, we understand the important need for open energy systems,” she said. “This competition is designed to develop and bring to market the best innovative solutions as quickly as possible.”

“Decarbonization affects the economy, transportation, business, and all aspects of our home,” Mills added. “To reach our Net Zero goal, we need to be smarter, more connected and more efficient. Basically, how energy is used across sectors to drive sustainability. We need to better understand the energy.

This competition, open to both established and start-ups, follows the launch of a separate competition from smart home technology partners last year.

Arsha Branson, Head of Innovation Services at Sustainable Ventures, said the program was a “unique opportunity” for innovators and start-ups, and the three companies that participated in the 2020 competition signed a commercial deal with Schneider Electric. ..

“This program represents a unique opportunity for innovators and scale-ups,” she said. “By the end of 2021, they have the potential to work with one of the largest players in the energy sector to achieve rapid scale-up and mass market expansion.”

The application window for the Open Energy Contest will end on June 9th. The finalists will be invited to Pitch Day on June 29th and four companies will be selected to participate in the program.

