Google is reluctant to intervene in indigenous languages

How tech companies like Google eliminate endangered indigenous languages ​​in North America

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/-Why Google Hesitates to Intervene in Indigenous Languages

Google’s response to the very sensitive issues of North American native languages ​​is far from acceptable. For technical reasons, we continue to avoid including native North American languages ​​such as Cree in Google Translate.

Google is doing a few things right, from developing powerful search engines to leading our presence in space. However, there is no compelling reaction when it comes to indigenous languages.

According to Professor William Bright, an emeritus professor of linguistics and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Britannica.com lists as many as 150 indigenous languages ​​in North America. And the author of Indian linguistics and literature in the United States. However, none of these appear in Google Translate. According to Google Logic, 150 minus 109 (the number of languages ​​in Google Translate) is equal to zero. This is certainly distorted math.

Isn’t it surprising that Google Translate can’t support one native language in North America in a scenario where 4,000 of the approximately 6,700 languages ​​spoken around the world are indigenous languages, according to the United Nations? Surprisingly, Google classifies them as low-resource languages.

How can it be in harmony with technological advances that exclude more than half of all languages ​​in the world, especially if many of them are endangered indigenous languages?

It’s all about Joseph John, the publisher of Citizen Canada, a Montreal-based indigenous superhero series, who recently petitioned for Cree, making this high-tech giant the most widely spoken native language in Canada. Started when I urged you to include it in Google Translate. Since then, the issue has found considerable coverage in Canadian media such as CTV News, CBC, the Huffington Post, FM 103.7, and indigenous radio channels.

Here’s how Google responded to this: Each of the company officials who commented on the petition made almost exactly the same comment. For Google, the language must have a million spoken words to be included in the translation, which is very difficult to understand.

Given that English, the world’s fastest-growing language, has less than 200,000 words, Google has the urgent qualification to exclude not only Cree, but almost any indigenous language in North America. Seems to be set.

Obviously, we expect Google to abandon standard procedures and templates that involve indigenous languages. Still, it is shifting the goal post.

Returning to the petition, over 7,000 signatures have been collected. Still, Google hasn’t responded directly to any of the petition authors so far. This makes no sense socially or ethically. For a company that sticks to the motto “Don’t be evil”, there is nothing more indifferent. ————————————————– ————————————————– About Citizen Canada: STORIeDD is a Montreal-based costume publisher of Citizen Canada, a superhero comic based on the main character of First Nations.

Citizen Canada: The emergence from the cold means that the country and its original inhabitants have been in the cold for a very long time. The protagonist, Bill Waawate (Ojibwe for Aurora, a language widely spoken by Canadian indigenous peoples) is loosely based on Kenhill, a Canadian-based indigenous millionaire.

The purpose of creating this series is also to erase many stereotypes about indigenous communities that have been formed over the years. Bill Waawaate owns the very popular snowmobile line Storm Petrol 67. He rings a waltz with a powerful mountain crusher.

The next edition of Citizen Canada, called the Prelude, explores the origins of the feathered protagonist.

STORIeDD-Story Dictionary

STORIeDD is a type of narrative method that Citizen Canada develops to use words to form a dictionary format, a style that follows the order of the alphabet’s narratives. This way you can bring the words in an English dictionary to life in a cartoon format. It infuse a mode of learning English by spinning a story to explain the meaning of words. These stories are created in a way that fits the learner’s culture.

A provisional patent has been filed and a non-provisional patent is in progress.

For more information on Citizen Canada, please visit www.citizen-canada.ca. ————————————————– ————————————————– ——– Contact: Joseph John STORIeDD Publisher, Canadian Citizen

