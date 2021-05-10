Venture funds seek New Zealand innovation in science and technology





Monday, May 10, 2021 10:38 am Press Release: NZ Private Capital Association

The annual meeting of venture capital managers in Auckland (Thursday, May 6) celebrates the growing number of local venture funds focused on investing in science and technology-based global companies developed in New Zealand. I did.

Colin McKinnon, executive director of NZ Private Capital, said private capital is pouring into start-ups and fast-growing companies that are helping to build companies from New Zealand that are solving global problems. .. Venture funds are increasingly interested in deep technologies from public and private research such as agricultural technology, biotechnology and health technology.

The NZ Venture Summit brought together more than 100 representatives from the entire early stage investment system, including incubators, commercial offices, angels and venture capitalists.

McKinnon said one of the hallmarks of strengthening the venture market is the willingness of fund managers to share their experiences to improve the industry. This attribute helps accelerate our ambitions for New Zealand’s sustainable venture fund market.

NZ Private Capital is a non-profit industry association working on the development of the venture capital and private equity industry in New Zealand. Its main objectives include promoting industry and asset classes, and developing a world-leading venture capital and private equity environment for the benefit of New Zealand investors and entrepreneurs.

New Zealand Private Capital aims to deepen our understanding that private equity and venture capital firms will accelerate the ambitions of New Zealand business owners through improved operations and investment performance.

New Zealand has many examples of private capital that are partnering with companies to improve growth and performance and share their expertise and capital. This ultimately leads to increased productivity, job creation and contribution to the national economy.

Members of the association include venture capital and private equity investors, financial institutions, professional advisors, academic institutions, government or quasi-government agencies.

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the world of private equity and venture capital. Markets and growth require a free flow of capital, and associations play an important role in connecting business owners and investors.

