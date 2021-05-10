Mass Effect: Time to defeat the original trilogy





Legendary Edition brings Mass Effect to the latest hardware, but the time it takes investment players to complete the trilogy remains the same.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition remasters all three Mass Effect Trilogy games. It brings a quality of life improvement to the trilogy’s visuals and gameplay, but does not radically change the game’s quest structure or storybeat.

Mass Effect veterans know what they’re doing in each entry in Commander Shepherd’s story. True enthusiasts know how to get the most out of each game. Here’s what new employees apply for when they first board Normandy:

Time to defeat Mass Effect

The first game of Mass Effect Trilogy is also the shortest. In the battle between HowLongToBeat.Shepard and Salen and Gethsees, it takes an average of 17.5 hours to complete the story mode of Mass Effect. He recruits six squads, some of which may be with you over long distances. It implies a wider galaxy, but it leaves the quest for it to later games.

Time to complete Mass Effect

Finishing the original Mass Effect and its additional content took 28.5 hours in its original format. The original Mass Effect didn’t have the DLC provided by the sequel, only two extensions were released. PinnacleStationDLC is now off for an hour of playthrough, not part of the Legendary Edition, due to the loss of source code. 100% completion of the original Mass Effect and its additional content took 44 hours, including the Pinnacle Station, to 100% in 2 hours. If DLC is omitted, the playback time will be 27.5 hours and 42 hours, respectively.

Time to beat Mass Effect 2

The Mass Effect 2 story begins in 24.5 hours. Double the number of 12 squads, including two DLC characters, Kasumi and Zayed. The story finds Shepherd working for the human conspirator Cerberus. The story ultimately becomes a climax suicide mission against an alien collector. To give the entire team the best chance to survive that mission, you need to complete the loyalty mission and scan the planet for upgrades. This can be the most boring activity in Mass Effect games.

Time to complete Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 2 features multiple story DLC, adding about 10 hours to the main story quest and taking 35.5 hours to complete the game. DLC characters Zaeed and Kasumi have their own loyalty missions that will take 3 hours to complete cumulatively. Some DLC may be more compelling than others, depending on the relationships you built in the first game. For example, Shadow Broker’s hideout is essential for those who romance Liara T’Soni in the first game. Asari’s heterogeneous archaeologist is not the main game teammate, but her story and shepherd’s relationship is advanced in the DLC. It takes 50.5 hours to complete 100%.

Time to beat Mass Effect 3

The final episode of the trilogy story also takes 24.5 hours to complete. Shepherd and his surviving squad, along with a few new characters, prepare for the final battle with the Reapers by seeking support throughout the galaxy. When ME 3 multiplayer frustrates, the amount of games they complete and the choices they make play an even greater role at the end of the Shepherd story.

Time to complete Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect 3 DLC will add up to 13 hours to the game for 36 hours. The trilogy Capstone DLC, Citadel, is up to 5 hours on its own. However, one of the DLCs that enhances game execution time, The Extended Cut, was an unplanned free DLC released in response to the game’s controversial ending. Completionists need to carve out 50 hours to see everything Mass Effect 3 offers.

How long does it take to defeat and complete all Mass Effects?

It takes 67.5 hours to beat all the games in the trilogy without DLC. So the trilogy swells in 99.5 hours. Players planning to refine every corner of the trilogy’s galaxy have participated for at least 144.5 hours. All of these have warnings that BioWare does not have an official list of game achievements / trophies that may provide some quality of life adjustments. This will at least give the player an estimate of the commitments involved.

Like the original release, Mass Effect remains a large franchise, with much to offer to players looking for a spectacular SFRPG experience. Whether you’re new to the series or want to relive your favorite classic game, there’s a lot to explore when the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is released on May 14th.

