



Urian B., Tech Times, May 9, 2021 8:05 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) Investors show bitter truth about how to lose from cryptocurrencies and $ DOGE, then $ ETH

Cryptocurrencies may look like all the glorious investments that people can make a lot of money and even increase their investments, but the truth is, like any other investment or stock, it’s still a risk. Exists. Cryptocurrencies are known to fluctuate frequently, but it seems that someone has just received the bitter end of the stick.

Investing in cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin is a hot topic, but if you make a mistake, you can lose a lot of money. When investing or trading, there are only three options available. This is to buy, sell, and retain. In cryptocurrency languages, hold is sometimes spelled “HODL!”.

When it comes to investing and trading, it all stems from the basic principle of selling, buying low and selling high. The problem is that when it does appear, some people do the opposite rather than holding a decent price and waiting. Some people make the wrong move, buy at a high pace, and sell at a low price, so they suffer losses.

Doge Coin News

At this time, cryptocurrencies are still considered a risky investment. In other words, people should be able to get angry if things don’t go according to plan. The higher the risk, the more tolerance an investor or trader needs to have. This means that you need to be fully aware of what they are doing and be prepared for potential losses that can occur.

A specific tweet by AdaChef details the process from crypto beginners to crypto OG. Basically, it starts with buying $ DOGE with the idea of ​​”going to the moon” with Elon Musk. The second step is to lose all the money in $ DOGE, but then decided to trade $ ETH and lost again due to the high fees. The tweet ends with “I read about $ ADA and I don’t have the money to buy it anymore.”

Also read: What is Dogecoin and how are people becoming millionaires from cryptocurrencies?

Is it safe to invest in Dogecoin?

Currently, altcoin is very popular. Ethereum is slowly migrating from altcoin to the main cryptocurrency. The difference between dogecoin and Cardano or $ ADA is that $ DOGE was literally a meme stock. Memestock generally means that it was created as a kind of parody of cryptocurrencies. However, people were able to make huge profits by investing in $ DOGE.

Unlike Dogecoin, Cardano has a website that details what cryptocurrencies are, how to manage them, and future goals. This may not seem like much, but the legitimacy of $ ADA indicates that it is a particular cryptocurrency that is serious and potentially reliable.

However, all the hype following Dogecoin and the move of Elon Musk are closely tied to the price of $ DOGE. This is seen when he joked with his mother about cryptocurrencies at SNL. After that, the price of Dogecoin suddenly dropped, and others who bought it at the peak panicked and decided to reduce the loss.

Progress of Crypto beginners to Crypto OG

Day 1 I bought $ Doge- to the moon with Elon.

Day 10 I lost money on Doge, but now that I’ve read about $ Eth, I own some.

20th day. I lost most of my $ Eth during the transaction due to the high fees.

50th day. Read about $ Ada. But I don’t have the money to buy it anymore.

-AdaChef (@teopasss) May 9, 2021

Related article: “Market capitalization” theory predicts $ ETC Ethereum Classic to be up to $ 1,000

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos