Cogniflare announces Google Cloud data management and catalog platform

Last week, Cogniflare announced an integrated data management and cataloging platform that promises to simplify the management of large amounts of data residing on various Google Cloud services.

The Kyrah for Google Cloud data management platform provides the IT team with a workflow engine. This allows IT teams to manage data where, for example, Google BigQuery Data Warehouse, Cogniflare CTO, and co-founder Ahamed Khan reside in VentureBeat.

problem

When adopting Google cloud services, IT organizations end up with hundreds of projects that use Google services in combination to store data. Kyrah for Google Cloud employs an application programming interface (API) published by Google to make all change requests to these services whenever users of the Kyrah for Google Cloud Platform make changes. Allows for centralized management and updates. In addition, all these changes can be tracked through the activity log.

As the amount of data stored in the cloud continues to grow exponentially, organizations are approaching the point where it goes out of control, Khan added. He said the data had exploded. I feel like I’m starting to lose control.

solution

According to Kahn, Kyrah for Google Cloud offers the same type of governance features that Microsoft added to Azure in the release of Microsoft Survey. Cogniflare plans to add connectors that extend the scope of Cuirass’s data management to the various cloud services offered by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khan said. The company also plans to extend Kyras’ reach to on-premises IT environments running Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) and Apache Kafka event streaming platform for sharing data in near real time.

In addition, Cognitive is working to provide Kyrah AI with the ability to inject machine learning algorithms into the platform that make it easier for compliance personnel to identify anomalous behavior. This will be an important feature, Khan said, as compliance personnel struggle to comply with privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Cogniflare has developed Kyrah to meet client data management requirements. The company also makes available Spoke, a lightweight identity and access management (IDAM) platform for Google Cloud.

Cloud era

Data management in the cloud era has become a more pressing issue as computing power has become much easier to use. In an on-premises IT environment, computing and storage capacity played a role in controlling the amount of data an organization could collect and hold. Cloud services, in theory, make additional infrastructure resources available on demand within the limits of your subscription, allowing your organization to collect, analyze, and store large amounts of data. However, IT organizations do not have the tools they need to manage and protect their data at that scale.

It’s not clear how much a serious data management crisis has occurred. However, organizations are currently collecting data faster than they can effectively manage it. The challenge and opportunity lies in the development and deployment of frameworks that bring some order to this turmoil.

Google has not indicated its intention to solve data management challenges. But what a single cloud provider does to address multi-platform issues in essence may not be that important after all.

