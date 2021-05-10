Increased demand for skilled workers





IBM Malaysia is working with MoE and MDEC to address the shortage of new collar workers through the P-Tech program

As traditional jobs disappear, Malaysia needs to train a new generation of workers who can meet the growing demand for cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies.

IBM Malaysia SdnBhd MD Catherine Lian said the country needs to train a new kind of so-called new collar worker who can work where demand is a new technology.

She said human jobs will not disappear in the near future, but they will play new roles in the jobs of the green economy, the front lines of the data and AI economy, engineering, cloud computing and product development. ..

As companies move into the digital era, this transformation will increase the opportunities for Malaysians to participate as digital talent.

She said companies are demanding that they use AI and cloud solutions to improve their businesses and adapt to their digital environment.

IBM Malaysia is working with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to address the shortage of new collar workers through its P-Tech program.

We are preparing for digital skills and employment, especially for professional students in poorly serviced communities.

It’s clear that digital support is no longer an option, it’s a must. And Malaysians need to prepare certain technical skills and aptitude for technical solutions to meet the demand for a new collar workforce now and in the future, Lian said.

She said Malaysian companies are accelerating digital transformation in both the public and private sectors by adopting AI and cloud-based remote collaboration tools to generate business insights and collect data that can innovate operations. I said that I am letting you.

You can see that we are adopting technology for human resources (HR), procurement, finance, supply chain, and customer engagement, marketing, and sales.

In Malaysia, cloud adoption is accelerating as businesses leverage the power of the cloud to stay competitive in the market.

Based on a 2021 IBM CEO survey, during the pandemic, AI will work remotely from increased supply chain flexibility and transparency, and simplification and expansion of customer service with AI-driven chatbots.

The hybrid cloud approach is a key factor in achieving agility. Enterprises want the flexibility to run critical workloads on any platform without having to rewrite everything.

According to Lian, CEOs say cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the best technologies to benefit your business.

Technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation built on a hybrid cloud infrastructure make critical business processes (supply chain, finance, HR, procurement) more responsive and intelligent, and a constantly changing business environment. Achieve higher effectiveness and efficiency. Provides more real-time insights across functional silos. Lian said good CEOs are positioning themselves by partnering to win through open innovation.

From the 79% high in 2015, only 36% of CEOs in the 2020 survey expect more partnership opportunities. Therefore, it is especially noteworthy to report that outperformers are increasing the importance of partnerships, reflecting our focus on doing the best mantras.

