Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Here’s what you need to know before release





The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out in less than a week now. But are Commander Shepard ready for a brilliant high resolution, high frame rate return? That said, here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited Mass Effect trilogy remaster.

(Photo: Steam)

You need rugged hardware to run well

There’s one thing you absolutely need to know about Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It acts like a next-generation hardware champion. BioWare and EA did their homework in this remaster. However, it requires rugged hardware to work as intended. Therefore, forget about all OG system requirements such as Core 2 Duos, 9800 GT, 4GB RAM.

As described on the game’s Steam page, GTX 1070 or RTX 2000 graphics cards with 7th Generation Intel or 3rd Generation Ryzen 7 to run Mass Effect Legendary Edition at the highest frame rates and resolutions up to native 4K. It’s what you need. The minimum specs are not generous either. The GTX 760 or HD 7970 / R9 280X means you can barely play at 30 FPS. It also requires a minimum of 8GB and a recommended 16GB of memory.

(Photo: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images) A ​​close-up shot of model number GTX1070 on a Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card in Lafayette, CA, March 22, 2021.

So if you’re one of the few people who unfortunately sold (and failed) a GPU in the hope of getting an RTX 3000 card, you’re out of luck. The integrated GPU will die in a million ways.

You need to free up a lot of space

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is about the same size as Reaper’s capital ships in terms of storage, as the assets of all three games have been improved in various next generations.

For PC players planning to get the game on Steam, you need to free about 120GB. The console file size is smaller, but it’s still quite huge. Day 1 patch of 68GB and 12GB for PS4 and PS5 in the Americas. EU players get about 101GB (for additional language packs) and Xbox players need at least 85GB.

Please note that the first day patch on the PlayStation system is actually larger than the original game combination in terms of file size. By comparison, it’s better than the Cyberpunk 2077 43GB DayZero patch.

Got all DLC except one

It’s the Pinnacle Station DLC for Mass Effect 1, which was a kind of combat training sim. It featured 13 combat scenarios for players to improve their skills and a whole new place to explore. When asked why it wasn’t included in the Legendary Edition, BioWare and EA said the original source code was lost (which is also why it didn’t arrive when the PS3 was first released. ).

Talking to Game Informer, Game Director and BioWare’s flagship Mac Walters called the exclusion of Pinnacle Station “painful.” He claimed that the studio tried everything possible to get the DLC source code and contacted literally everyone, and even those who worked remotely with add-ons.

Still, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been confirmed to include everything else, including the fan-popular Citadel DLC.

All shepherds look the same in all three games

For those who have imported saves but find it strange to see the character’s face change from ME1 to ME3, this is probably welcome news. BioWare and EA have now confirmed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition has a consistent Shepard look in all three games.

(Photo: Steam)

Needless to say, the iconic FemShep face introduced in Mass Effect 3 is the default to please many fans (this also makes Jennifer Hale, the voice actor of Commander Shepard, weep. Did). So no more shepherds look weird like having undergone plastic surgery or something.

Mako’s original terrible steering is an optional toggle

To be honest, in the first game, Mako steers like a drunk, with a blind driver holding the steering wheel. However, if for some reason you want to feel the pain again, you can undo Mako’s original steering system in the game options, as reported by Polygon. Frankly, if you decide to turn the dreaded control back on, you are criminally insane or very skilled.

(Photo: Steam)

That concludes the list of things you need to know about the long-awaited Mass Effect trilogy remaster. See you again, as Commander Shepard always said, “I have to go.”

