How to search tabs in Google Chrome





The ability to search browser tabs in Google Chrome can save you a lot of time. Tabs are great for multitasking, but they’re easy to lose track of. You can use tab groups to keep things organized, but it can still be untrackable. In Chrome version 87[検索タブ]The button was first deployed on Chromebooks and later on Windows and macOS machines. It gives you the ability to do just that. You do not need to turn this feature on or opt in. On the right side of the tab, you will see a new button, like a down arrow.

How to search Chrome tabs

Click the down arrow to see a vertical list of all tabs open in any number of windows. You can scroll up and down to see all the tabs, or search for tabs in the search box at the top. Here’s how.

Click the down arrow on the right side of the tab.

Source: Adam Doud / Android Central

Enter a name for the tab in the search box.

Source: Adam Doud / Android Central

Click the tab you want to see. Chrome will switch to the selected tab and window.

[タブの検索]The box only searched for the title and URL of the open tab. The content of those tabs will not be searched. If you have the cubs.com tab open, we recommend searching for “Cubs” instead of “Rizzo.” As you type, the search results will narrow down the tabs that meet your criteria. Press Enter to open the first result in the list. As mentioned above, all open tabs in all windows are searched.

If you don’t see the down arrow, make sure you’re running the latest version of Google Chrome. Originally introduced only on Chromebooks, this feature was soon rolled out to Chrome for Windows and Chrome version 89 Macs.

If you use a lot of Chrome tabs on a regular basis, this feature can save your life. Searching for tabs is a great way to improve your productivity. That’s a feature we want to see on our mobile phones.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

