Google and Pottermore Publishing Partner for More Google Assistant Content





If you’ve been telling your Google Assistant to talk about Quidditch in the last few months, you’ll love the update from Google this weekend. According to XDA Developers, new features have been added to the Google Assistant, including “new stories and games accessible from smart displays or Android devices.”

It also includes the story of Quidditch Through the Ages, as revealed in the XDA Developers article and Google’s own blog post on this subject. (The information about Quidditch Through the Ages: Highlights also confirms that there are five excerpts from books available to users.)

To use this feature, you can tell your Google Assistant one of the following commands: “Play Quidditch Story”, “Talk to Quidditch Timeless: Highlights”, “Timeless” “Talk to Quidditch”, “Talk to Quidditch Story”. “

A blog post from Google further suggests that there are more stories from Pottermore Publishing than the fun of Quidditch Through the Ages and Back to Hogwarts already included in the Google Assistant device. (Would you like to see if your device can play these excerpts? For more information, please visit the official Google Assistant website.)

There’s no news yet about what else will come to the Google Assistant soon, but I’ve seen two other Hogwarts Library books, “Fantastic Beasts and Their Places” and “The Story of Beadle the Bird.” No surprises. future. Fantastic Beasts and where to find them have been available as audiobooks narrated by Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) since 2017, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard has been a graduate of many Wizarding Worlds since last year. Can be used as a narrated audiobook.

Other candidates for additional content include Harry Potter, narrated by Natalie Dreamer: Magic History Audiobook, Fantastic Beasts, narrated by Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski): Crime, Mystery and Magic Audio by Grindelwald Maker. I have a book. However, both of these audiobooks are released directly to Audible and may not reach the Google Assistant. (Audible is owned by Amazon and its virtual assistant Alexa is a competitor to the Google Assistant.)

How do you use the Google Assistant to interact with Wizarding World? Let us know in the comments below!

