China’s labor force shrink has global influence





China’s workforce is shrinking, and ANZ Bank predicts the consequences will be global

-China’s declining population could lead to changes in global supply and demand dynamics-Multinationals may consider restructuring their global business portfolio-China’s shrinking workforce Intensify technology competition with the United States

Daniel Austin

According to Raymond Young, Chief Economist at ANZ Bank, China’s long-term population trends could influence future global supply and demand dynamics.

Despite the National Bureau of Statistics confirming population growth by 2020, the results of China’s next 7th Census are widely expected to report the first population decline since 1949.

In particular, the demographic composition of China’s population may be more important than its physical size, with ANZ having a country’s working-age population below the world average by 2035 and older than the United States by 2045. We predict that the proportion of the population will increase.

China continues to account for 22% of the world’s workforce, but population dominance peaked in 2011. ANZ points out that through 2020, the workforce has shrunk to about 771 million, similar to 2006.

Changes in China’s ability to provide most of the world’s workforce can have widespread implications. Mr. Notyon said that the aging population could reduce the high national savings rate, which is a major driver of China’s economic expansion.

National savings are crucial to the ability of the United States to cover its fiscal debt and may indicate that China and the United States may be heading for fiscal separation.

Based on previous experience with the aging of the population, ANZ predicts that interest rates may rise as national savings decline. Coupled with a smaller workforce, this may encourage multinationals to rethink their location choices and restructure their global business portfolio.

Low-yielding domestic investment opportunities within China can also lead to long-term trends in overseas yield tracking as Chinese investors seek higher-yielding investment opportunities in foreign markets.

Historically, the aging population has put pressure on life insurers and pension funds to invest in high-yielding foreign countries, and China’s older population is higher than the United States, which could significantly change global financial flows. there is.

Technology splits

The shrinking workforce in China could also intensify technological competition between China and the United States. The former seeks to alleviate labor shortages and sustain economic growth through technology and innovation.

The United States plans to invest US $ 50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research to beat China, developing technologies related to batteries, biotechnology, computer chips and clean energy, ANZ said. ..

ANZ concludes that the emergence of future technologies, especially the United States as a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, is likely to pose a hurdle to China’s technology orientation and increase its competitiveness.

The results of the census have not yet been released, but on March 14, the People’s Bank of China released a working paper highlighting concerns about population trends.

The report encouraged the removal of birth restrictions and the promotion of higher savings amid the aging population, which has been considered controversial by local economists.

