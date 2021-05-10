WhatsApp does not limit this May 15th account to users who do not accept the new policy.





The messaging application has removed access restrictions to users who do not accept the new policy but send “reminders”.

WhatsApp, a messaging app, withdrew its plans again on Friday, forcing critics to agree to new terms that could expand data collection for 2 billion users worldwide.

WhatsApp, founded on May 15th to implement the new data sharing policy, has revealed on its website that it will not immediately block users who do not accept new data after delays in responding to user protests. did. Send reminders to people who haven’t signed up, but the terms.

This update allows you to share additional information from WhatsApp with Facebook and other applications such as contacts and profile data, such as Instagram and Messenger, but not the content of messages that remain encrypted.

The platform claimed that the update was primarily aimed at merchants who could use WhatsApp to chat with customers and share data with Facebook.

However, critics fear that it could open the door to broader data sharing with Facebook and impact user privacy.

According to the latest information on the website, “This update will not delete your account or lose WhatsApp functionality on May 15th.”

However, if the user receives a “persistent” reminder about the policy and does not agree to the new terms, some functionality may be lost.

“After giving everyone time to review, we continue to remind those who didn’t have the opportunity to review and accept,” says the website.

“After a few weeks, the reminders people receive will eventually be permanent.”

At some point, according to the WhatsApp page, users “will notice that WhatsApp’s functionality is limited until they accept the update.”

You won’t be able to access the chat list, but you will be able to answer incoming phone and video calls. After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages or calls to your phone. “”

WhatsApp’s privacy policy flap, described as a misconception about Facebook’s efforts to bring business to the platform, is one of the latest episodes that highlights concerns about the giant’s privacy and data protection policies. Technical.

