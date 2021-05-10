Android clubhouse is finally happening after iPhone monopoly





Clubhouse has finally released an Android app, at least for US users. It’s been over a year since iPhone users were exclusively introduced to the new social networking experience.

On Sunday, voice-based social networks announced the launch of a beta app on Android. The Android app will first be available in the United States. Eventually, English-speaking users from other countries will soon enjoy it. And after that, users all over the world will get it too.

Clubhouse’s rapid growth

Clubhouse took off in March 2020 to develop a voice-only chat room. And new online players have since grown faster than developers expected.

“Clubhouses have begun to grow very rapidly,” he said on his official blog. “Because people all over the world started inviting friends earlier than we expected.”

The app was also popular with celebrities and celebrities like Elon Musk, as it was one of the pioneering users of audio-only networks.

The company said it maintains a “measured approach to growth” despite being a popular social network. This may be why it took more than a year to get Android users into fashion.

“If the community grows too fast, things can get worse,” Clubhouse said in a blog post. “Therefore, we started Clubhouse on a single platform and gradually expanded through the invitation model.”

In addition, the fast-growing social media apps say their rise has overwhelmed the system, resulting in a shift from what they love most, such as curating product features and hosting community meetups. I will.

Complete the Android app

Clubhouse plans to roll out Android apps around the world. But before executing a large-scale plan, the app plans to make sure it’s ready for everyone to see.

According to Clubhouse’s official blog, Android Beta exists to collect community feedback, fix issues, and soon launch a monetization system.

After these concerns have been resolved, more users will be welcomed to the new social networking experience. And Clubhouse has better equipment to compete with its huge rivals.

Clubhouse and Goliath

The release on Android will follow the concept introduced by Clubhouse by other prominent technology names.

According to The Verge, Twitter and Discord have already launched their own versions: Spaces and Stage Channels. Meanwhile, Facebook, Spotify, Microsoft and Reddit also hint at competitive attempts in the voice-based network market.

In particular, Twitter is ahead of the game in cloning Clubhouse features. Twitter Spaces was available to some users on Android prior to the release of Android.

Despite the presence of Spaces, Twitter is reportedly participating in negotiations to buy a pioneering social media network.

Meanwhile, Reddit is also secretly testing features like Clubhouse, sources say.

It is reported that Facebook is also participating in the current trend. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told the new product experiment group to create features that could trample on the rapid success of clubhouses.

