CBA aims to incorporate five new technology experiments a year-Finance-Strategy





Commonwealth Bank’s new technology features work with a goal of 30 experiments per year, with 17% (5 times) being “incorporated” into the bank’s operations.

Emerging Technologies Head Jesse Alandel unveiled indicators at the Institute for Innovation Science at the Harvard event and podcast at the end of last month.

“The two main top-of-house indicators I’m measuring by the leadership team are the number of experiments performed and the percentage of experiments embedded within the organization,” he said.

“My goal is to perform 30 experiments a year and then implant 17% each year.”

Experiments ranged from “not expensive” to “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to Alandel.

He refused to value the annual budget for emerging technologies, in part because spending was not the program’s top priority indicator.

“For us, we are usually not guided by the amount of money we spend or what we are doing with our money,” he said.

Arundell pointed out that within two weeks of a 10-week experiment, it could become clear that the technology was intended for bank acceptance and production use, but the maturity of emerging technologies ( Or he said he is keen on creating a framework that facilitates immaturity). Understand internally.

“Knowing the points at which these things mature and expand is definitely art and science,” he said.

“One of the things I was keenly interested in was actually starting to think about a unique version of TRL, a technology readiness level framework pioneered by NASA, which I call ETRL cheeky. [emerging technology readiness level]However, you can use it as a framework to show these situations to your organization in a very simple way.

“I think what I’m always interested in, and what surprises me, is that I’m actually here in some of these. They’re not five years away. Will, intention With, you can actually do many of these things [and] An investment to actually chase them. “

NASA’s TRL effectively describes the set of gates or steps that technology must pass before it can move to the next stage of development and ultimately into production.

CBA’s new technology is located within the “CIO’s Office for Technology” within Enterprise Services, which houses banking technology and operational capabilities.

“The purpose of our team is to accelerate the adoption of new technologies by banking groups,” said Arundell.

“There are basically two ways we can do that.

“First of all, I think we have the ability to discover and deeply understand new technologies that are being built, developed, researched and designed outside the organization.

“Therefore, an important part of our team’s value proposition is to keep up with the latest trends and technologies being cooked in the startup garage, academia, and keep track of where technology is heading. Not only can you grasp strategically, VC, [and] We have not only a community association for technology, but also a nous to allow it to be returned to the organization.

“”[That’s] It’s really magic. “

Arundell said emerging technologies often act as “matchmakers” between third-party and banking business units.

He said emerging technologies were operating in CBA in several incarnations dating back to “7 or 8 years.”

Among the projects we have recently worked on are the IT Risk Stability Score, an advanced machine learning model that predicts the potential and potential causes of serious system failures within a bank. The project won the highest honor at the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards.

