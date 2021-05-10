Zelda cancels apocalyptic spin-off about Shake





The Zelda spin-off took place in a retro studio in the mid-2000s, with a male Shake as the main character in the post-apocalyptic game.

The Legend of Zelda franchise has a long and renowned history that rivals the complex timeline of the Zelda game itself. Dozens of games have been seen on many consoles and handheld devices since 1986, and Nintendo may be constantly working on it in the next article. Some particularly interesting ideas have been abandoned for many years, such as the cancellation of the Zelda spin-off that would have starred the male Shake.

Many of the canceled Zelda games are subject to rumors and speculation, but some have more compelling evidence than other games. The supposed concept art of the canceled Zelda game about Shake came online last year-what Shigeru Miyamoto was talking about in the past. Eiji Aonuma, the sequel producer of the canceled wind tact, claimed to be in the early stages of development before it was canned, and the sequel to the wind tact GBA developed by a third party did not go through the conceptual stage. , Others have also been clearly identified.

DidYouKnowGaming? According to Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios, between 2005 and 2008, worked on an unnamed shake spin-off pre-production material. This was done with apocalyptic high rules and was to be set on the timeline where Link was defeated by Ganon. inOcarina of Time. The protagonist would have been the last surviving Sika, left behind after the tribe was wiped out in the “genocide”. Although supposed to take place after the ocarina, the game was supposed to be the origin story of the Master Sword, with the birth of Ganon as the background for the male Gerd (an event that occurs only once in a century). ..

The history of Master Sword has become the legend of The Legend of Zelda, the centerpiece of the story of Skyward Sword, the first game in the series timeline. The post-apocalyptic setting is also unfamiliar to Zelda; the wind waker happens long after the Flood destroyed High Rule, and the breath of Wild More deals directly with the apocalyptic event, Link is the disaster Canon Wake up 100 years after conquering the land.

It would have been fun to watch the Zelda game with a non-link hero, but the project was retro shut down after the major developers left the studio. There is not enough information about the canceled project. This may be due to a non-disclosure agreement with Nintendo or Retro Studios. Shake is an unexplored but essential part of The Legend of Zelda. Therefore, one day the series will provide them with the right games.

