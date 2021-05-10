Startup Instaclustr has partnered with Uni of Canberra to close the technical skills gap ahead of a work-focused federal budget.





Australian startup Instaclustr has partnered with the University of Canberra to offer open source technology qualifications ahead of the federal budget, which is widely expected to focus on work and digital skills.

The partnership aims to develop talent to support Australian engineers and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in software development.

Instaclustr, a software business that provides open source data management technology, has been connected to the University of Canberra almost since its inception, with support from the University of Canberra Innovation Hub.

The partnership has begun to address issues that Instaclustr is familiar with. When building a business, the team struggled to find local talent with the right skillsets and certifications, co-founder Doug Stuart tells Smart Company.

He says about trying to build a workforce here for us in Australia.

We need talented people who are familiar with open source.

Previously, startups held formal workshops with groups of large companies. We are currently choosing to use the UC Pro platform to provide skills to individuals as well.

The first course provides training for Apache Kafka, an open source software development platform. The tool states that Stuart is particularly talked about at this time.

He says there is a great demand for people skilled in this particular technique and there are not many specialists to meet it.

The partnership announcement precedes the announcement of the federal budget 2021 tomorrow evening, which will focus on reducing unemployment.

This weekend, treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced an extension of the JobTrainer scheme and a wage subsidy scheme for apprentices.

We also hear a lot of rhetoric about the need to improve skills, especially when it comes to technology and digital skills.

Stuart says it is more difficult for skilled employees to move to Australia as the COVID-19 crisis continues around the world. Therefore, it is more important than ever to generate local talent rather than relying on immigrants.

All the support the government provides in this area, and the recognition around us that we must build ourselves and develop their skills and abilities, is very important.

The announcement also called for an extension of the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) scheme for students seeking to retrain through microcredentials from Australian universities still suffering from a shortage of international students. It is a later one.

This is one of 12 proposals made by Australian universities last week prior to the federal budget tomorrow evening, with the aim of strengthening the role of universities in boosting the economy.

Catriona Jackson, CEO of Australian Universities, said in a statement that innovation and a productive workforce will become even more important to stay competitive and prosperous in times of economic turmoil. Stated.

The proposal also included visa flexibility for international students, more support for commercialization of research, and exemption from industry-based learning from working hours restrictions for international students.

This weekend, the government announced that working hours caps do not apply to student visa holders working in hospitality and tourism.

