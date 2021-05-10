GTA6 Map Leak: First look at an island allegedly inspired by Rockstar Games South America





Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has recently experienced a map leak over the past few months, especially after speculation that a sequel to an action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) is coming from Rockstar Games. did. Leaks are still early in determining location and game plots, but leakers suggest it’s in South America. This is different from the franchise plot.

(Photo: Twitter via liltatowacho @liltatowacho)

More than eight years have passed since the last “Grand Theft Auto” game was released, and Rockstar announced the “GTAV” for PlayStation 4 in 2013. It was one of the best-selling games and is still one. It’s one of the most played, especially during this pandemic, where Rockstar and Epic Games collaborate to offer the full version for free.

This is one of the longest game franchises in the world and the longest development to spin off a new sequel from rock stars compared to past releases. It may have taken eight years to release GTA III to GTA 4, but along the way, a side story loved by fans and gamers such as GTA San Andreas was released.

“GTA6” Map Leak: Inspired by Rockstar Games South America?

Currently, the four leaks show the first map rendering of the next game in Grand Theft Auto VI, each with a different interpretation and imagination of what the next map will look like. In addition, certain speculations from trusted and unreliable sources are discussed about the next look of the game’s beloved sequel.

Please see the map below.

Map 1 (2020) Map 2 (2020) Map 3 (2020) Map 4 (2021)

Currently, these maps look different from each other and may suggest different faces and locations, but they all cover the distant cities of “Vice City,” known to be based in Miami, Florida. It is believed to be central. Speculation and themes suggest incorporating Latin American culture and conspiracies in-game, and even suggest non-American conspiracies.

Vice City is a popular destination in Grand Theft Auto folklore and one of the franchise’s favorite plots, but it makes sense to move from a recent location in the game to the east coast of Miami. I will. In GTA IV and GTAV, the main setting of the game was Liberty City, especially similar to the Sunny State in Los Angeles and Hollywood, California.

“GTA6” led by a Latin heritage character? Is there a sequel to Franklin?

According to discussions in Reddit’s r / GTA6 community, there is strong speculation that “GTA 6” will follow in the footsteps of “GTA Vice City” and will focus primarily on Latin American characters. This is because the game is set in Vice City (also known as Miami), which is strongly influenced by neighboring countries.

The first leaks and speculations that “GTAVI” will be Franklin’s future sequel are now more cloudy, especially as the leaks suggest that the sub-city will be the main focus. However, be aware of these leaks, as all of the above information is based on RPG game speculation and fan theory.

