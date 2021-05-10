



As the latest example of a Silicon Valley investor asking Enexar Bioenergy CEO Regestings why his company is in central Tennessee, even though Nashville is honing its technical reputation. See Oracle’s 8,500 Employment Commitment.

He told them it was a great place to do business and form a team, and the proof is in Pudding.

For renewable energy startups, Jestings introduced the Bio-CHP system, a shipping container with motors, valves, fans, pumps, igniters, proprietary turbines, and digital interfaces for converting organics and plastics. He said he was selling. Waste energy on site. The Bio-CHP facility can generate 75 kW of electricity and 125 kW of thermal energy. According to executives, the unit can offset as much as 2,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Enexor is about two weeks after the launch of Google’s climate change accelerator and less than a week after the closing of another venture capital deal. The company is enrolled in four different accelerator programs with overlapping purposes, such as the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization and the Halliburton Institute, and JTEKT expects the company to soon enter another accelerator program. ..

Google and Halliburton benefit from Enexors’ technology and expertise to provide local businesses with the tools and services to drive research and development, expand their business models and raise capital. JSTINGS said achieving the goals of each program will help achieve the milestones of other programs, and all efforts will support the widespread deployment of Bio-CHP this year.

Jestings hopes that Google in particular will help teams working on data solutions, carbon credit logistics and blockchain applications, but admits that it’s still unclear how these goals will be achieved. It was. Google’s Climate Change Accelerator is expected to identify locations around the world where waste volume is most helpful in deploying Bio-CHP.

JTEKTs thinks this is a unique opportunity to solve some of the big problems.

The main selling point of Bio-CHP is that the on-site waste-to-energy model is cheaper and easier to set up than other renewable energy solutions such as gasification. According to JSTINGS, this has intrigued an unnamed marine purification company trying to target plastic waste in small countries around the world. The Enexor system also includes blockchain components, providing a means of paying local residents in these countries via cryptocurrencies that monetize so-called carbon credits for collecting waste. According to Jestings, Google’s machine learning expertise should help optimize this process for Enexors machines.

We have a commitment to a large number of units. They are the most remote areas in the world, JTEKT said. What advice can you get from Google for the transmission and management of that data, and the monetization of transactions that occur, and perhaps what hardware and software support you get from their network? I was excited to see if I could do it.

