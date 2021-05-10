China’s innovation dilemma





It has long been common sense that China struggles to become an innovative country. China was determined to dominate society with freedom of speech and expression, lack of propaganda and censorship, and limit creativity and the development of new ideas, along with an educational system that emphasizes memorization and memorization. As one report warned by the Harvard Business Review in 2014, the requirement to have CCP executives in all companies with more than 50 employees risks constraining normal competitive behavior. In China’s economic system, the authors conclude that gradualism is more rewarding.

Still, much evidence suggests that China has become an innovative economy, and more and more. This year, China was ranked 14th in the Global Innovation Index, a survey conducted since 2007 and jointly published by Cornell University and the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization. China may lag behind Switzerland (1st), Sweden (2nd), the United States (3rd), the United Kingdom (4th), Singapore (8th) and South Korea (10th). However, it exceeds Japan (16th), Malaysia (33rd) and India (48th). This result is surprising given that China is only 56th in the world in GDP per capita. According to the Global Innovation Index, China stands out for producing innovations that rival those of the high-income group.

Not surprisingly, China also has some of the world’s most innovative technology companies, according to the Boston Consulting Group. Huawei is ranked 8th in the BCG survey of 50 of the world’s most innovative companies, behind American giants such as Apple, Alphabet / Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla’s top five. Other innovative Chinese companies include Alibaba (14th), Lenovo (25th), Tencent (26th) and Xiaomi (31st).

Despite Beijing’s raging, China still has a long way to go ahead of the United States in betting on innovation.

China has long dominated the United States, according to Rebecca Fanin’s 2019 book Tech Titans of China, which emphasizes the dominance of tech giants Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (known as BAT). We are creating a technology universe that competes with. .. Baidu has emerged as an AI leader with self-driving car technology and AI voice-activated smartphone devices. Tencents WeChat is a multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app that combines the features of Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp, Instagram and Amazon.

Alibaba and JD.com are digitizing retail and logistics in China. Huawei is a leader in the development of 5G mobile communications, with smartphones competing with Apple and Samsung. Thanks to WeChat Pay and Alipay, China is rapidly becoming a cashless society, and Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Financial has been one-stop finance despite widespread coverage of stock market volatility last year. A service giant. DJI Innovations is a world leader in private drone manufacturing. At the same time, in the deep technology sector, such as semiconductors that power electronics and smartphones, American chip makers far outnumber China, and Chinese companies still rely on the United States and Taiwan for much of their core input.

If China is truly an emerging innovation powerhouse, this should manifest itself in strong productivity performance. In fact, according to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund, China has improved significantly over the last two decades. Labor productivity has improved significantly from 15% to 30% of the world’s frontier, but in any case China is a low-productivity country and not a world leader. In the technical arena, this could be one of the barriers that block competition from American companies such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Instagram.

But what is most worrisome to Chinese leaders is that China’s productivity growth has been steadily declining since the 2008 global financial crisis. Since then, the Chinese government may have done a good job of sustaining the economy, but it has invested huge amounts of money in infrastructure, some of which have questionable productive value. And while large amounts of money were sent through state-owned enterprises, state-owned enterprises are far less productive than Chinese private enterprises.

The IMF estimates that China’s total factor productivity (TFP) growth since 2008 has averaged only 2.25% per year. This is only about half of the 10-year average before the global financial crisis. In fact, the decline in TFP explains most of the decline in GDP growth between the two periods. And now, China has a huge domestic debt, which is about 300% of GDP.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma will speak at the Electronic World Trade Platform in Kigali, Rwanda on October 31, 2018 (Paul Kagame / Flickr)

In short, some companies and sectors in the Chinese economy are highly innovative, but that may not be the case for many other parts of the economy. Also, many innovative companies may be pursuing innovative activities against the backdrop of big government subsidies, and not all innovations are necessarily efficient. In addition, Chinese technology is being used by national surveillance nations and can hinder innovation.

There are other examples that cast a shadow over the future of innovation in China. A brilliant Chinese contemporary artist and activist, Ai Weiwei has been very successful. However, he lives in Germany and the United Kingdom after being arrested for an economic crime in 2011 and allowed to leave China in 2015. In short, the Chinese Communist Party has chosen to drive out one of the most innovative people in the 21st century, where the creative economy is one of the fastest growing and most important sectors of the economy.

Another Chinese innovator, Jack Ma, is a highly successful, free-thinking, glamorous businessman behind Alibaba and Ant, who rebelled against dominance in Beijing last year. The message is clear. The types of celebrity tech entrepreneurs found in the United States are not welcomed in China.

And for all the hashes that the United States has created to control Covid-19, the United States has responded brilliantly with great success in developing vaccines from companies such as Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. .. Indeed, China has developed a vaccine made by Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, these companies are not transparent about their test data, and even the best estimates put their effectiveness far behind Western variants.

Despite Beijing’s raging, China still has a long way to go ahead of the United States in betting on innovation. The downside of China’s innovation performance could be a country that has tolerated weaknesses because the United States has restricted China’s access to US technology. China’s working-age population will decline by 9% from 2015 to 2035 and by 20% by 2050, and innovation and productivity gains are urgently needed to remain a major power.

