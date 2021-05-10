Nokia Android 11 update delay officially





We’re doing our best to update dozens of phone models, but this strategy seems to be catching up with HMD Global. We’re proud to ship almost vanilla Android, but the company is having a hard time keeping their phones up to date with the latest release of Android. Nearing the middle of this year, HMD Global has released a revised timeline for Android 11 updates, which is not good for the company’s reputation.

After revealing it prematurely, HMD Global officially announced plans for an Android 11 rollout for more than 14 phones. The schedule begins before the end of 2020 and we hope it will be completed by the second quarter of this year. That didn’t really happen, as Nokia phone owners can testify.

As XDA points out, the Nokia 8.3 5G first got the update and only happened in the first quarter of 2021. Based on the old schedule, Nokia 1.3, 2.3, 2.4, 3.4, and 4.2 should already be updated. I upgraded to Android 11. Of course, that hasn’t happened yet.

Perhaps to manage expectations, HMD Global has released a revised schedule that pushes almost everyone quarterly. Oddly, like the Nokia 1 Plus, some have remained the same, but the company’s schedule now continues into the third quarter. This means that some Nokia phones will receive Android 11 just as Android 12 was announced.

HMD Global is silent about why updates are delayed, but is probably a victim of its own success. With so many phone models from different ODMs, updating all of them on time can be a logistic nightmare.

