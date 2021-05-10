Search by date to quickly find old photos in Google Photos





Google intends to use Google Photos as a repository for all the photos it has taken so far. It works fine in that regard (assuming you’re willing to pay for the highest quality), but in the case of a shutter bug, you’ll soon notice that your account is full of thousands of photos. Probably.

Google has a variety of ways to find them, many of which are enhanced by server-side image processing. However, if you know the date and month the photo was taken, you can easily take the photo. Simply enter the date in the search bar and Photos will immediately return the photos you took that day and uploaded to your account. The search string works for me in the month-day-year (8-1-2019) format, but I’m in the United States. It may be different elsewhere.

It’s a great way to find photos such as birthdays and holidays. The same date string search works not only in iOS apps, but also in web versions of Photos.

The photo doesn’t seem to be able to parse the speech style date. If you write “August 1, 2019”, all the photos for that month will be displayed, starting with the latter. Trying the same trick in more general terms is not very helpful. The search for “Monday” contained a number of screenshots that only included Monday in the text of the page and returned results based on OCR rather than timeframes.

You can add qualifiers such as “dogs 10-14-2020” to your search. You can also combine these modifiers and ranges: “dogs 2015-2020”. You can also search using time modifiers such as “photos before 1-1-2021” and photos after “1-1-2021”. Oddly enough, combining certain terms with pre- or post-modifiers didn’t seem to work, and I couldn’t apply the qualifiers to more specific days of the week and months.

Still, this is a great way to quickly dial in to a particular photo based on a very narrow range. Try it the next time you are looking for it.

