Top of Wish List of Technology Budget for Software RDTI Scheme





The tech sector is hoping for more support in this week’s federal budget after the $ 1 billion digital package was announced last week, with independent tax incentives for software claims at the top of the wishlist. There is.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand over the federal budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday night. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $ 1.2 billion digital package included in the budget, including $ 500 million to enhance myGov and My Health Record.

The remaining funding will go to initiatives such as consumer data rights, digital skills training, technology alumni programs, artificial intelligence research, and the Cybersecurity Skills Partnership Innovation Fund.

However, key players and industry groups in the technology sector are hoping for more technology and innovation-focused announcements and budget funding.

Rebecca Schot-Guppy: Budget should include standalone RDTI scheme for software

In the minds of many in the technology sector is the introduction of an independent R & D tax incentive (RDTI) scheme for software claims. This is a recommendation from a government-led FinTech survey and has been a long-standing request from many in the industry.

Ron Gauci, CEO of the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), said such a scheme is essential to support the development of new technologies locally and also establishes a stand-alone RDTI for important national projects. I said it was necessary.

Australia’s continued prosperity depends on the leadership it needs, clear policies, and its ability to innovate its national innovation strategy. As a nation, Gorch told Innovation Aus that we need to support innovators, enable Australia to retain ownership of our amazing work and keep up with our international peers. ..

For Fintech Australia CEO Rebecca Schot-Guppy, the budget is an opportunity for the government to implement many recommendations from FinTech research, including the new RDTI for software.

So far, there have been promising signs that the government is taking both fintech and startup ecosystems seriously. But there’s still more we can do to drive that growth, Schot-Guppy told Innovation Aus.

We hope that this budget will facilitate some of the recommendations made in last month’s Senate survey on Australia as a financial technology center. Importantly, this involves creating another part of RDTI for software innovation.

Gorch also wants the government to focus on the commercialization of new technologies.

Continue from [the] Announcing the key digital budgets we support, AIIA wants a strategic approach to the commercialization of digital IP developed in this country, with a particular focus on the announced AI investment. [last week], He said.

Gorsis’ budget wishlist also includes career and route mapping and mentoring programs, investment in public sector digital skills development, and ongoing funding for the Prime Minister and Cabinet after the Digital Technology Task Force is over. Includes more women in the STEM initiative, including.

According to Yasser El-Ansary, CEO of the Australian Investment Council, there is a need to improve incentives and support for investors considering Australian companies.

[The] Federal Budget Announcement Offers Opportunity to Build on the Announced Digital Economy Strategy [Thursday] El-Ansary said it will enhance its ability to attract inbound investment in Australia through the introduction of collective investment vehicles for limited partnerships.

We must do everything we can to increase our global competitiveness and attract new investment from offshore to the domestic market.

According to Schot-Guppy, the federal government needs to launch a fund that is commensurate with venture capital investment in local start-ups, as well as a fund recently launched by the Victoria State Government.

She said the federal government, following the Victoria State Government, wants to invest its own money to match venture capital investment in global tech companies.

While state governments can play an important role in early-stage financing and new business creation, the federal government believes it can help companies seek to scale and globalize.

According to Tim Dickinson, co-CEO of Assembly Payments, it’s time for the government to invest in FinTech.

Dickinson has seen many attitudes from the government that FinTech is the key to Australia’s economic recovery.

This requires FinTech to escalate to direct incentives or tax cuts to solve key challenges in the banking industry and create solutions that directly address the regulatory framework.

Do you know more Contact James Riley by email or signal.

