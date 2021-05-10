The iPhone 13 leaks are quite large in total, except for one upgrade.





The iPhone 13 promises a wide range of improvements based on many leaks to date. But when you start weaving all the rumors together, you start wandering what all the turmoil is.

Don’t get me wrong. I am generally interested in some of what we are hearing. And I love the idea of ​​being able to personally try out astrophotography features (I couldn’t get a good shot of the moon on my iPhone).

But then I started analyzing other “big” rumored upgrades for the iPhone 13, and I sincerely hope that the leaker lacks the ability to change some games. For now, the iPhone 13 sounds like a repetitive iPhone 12s. However, there is one feature that can be upgraded.

120Hz display: I’m late for the party, is it the best?

Rumor has it that Apple will have a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other Android phones made this leap a while back. In fact, Apple is said to be using Samsung’s proprietary LTPO technology and display.

So how does Apple stand out here? For one thing, Apple is very good at power management, and if the iPhone 13 Pro can be extended from 120Hz to 1Hz, I think there’s almost no power penalty for faster screen refresh rates.

More importantly, Apple needs to demonstrate some killer apps that take full advantage of the iPhone 13 Pros ProMotion display, such as games and video streaming apps.

Camera: No big zoom this year

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

The iPhone 13 camera is rumored to offer notable improvements, including stable sensor shifts throughout the lineup. Previously, this was limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition, the iPhone 13 can get a better ultra-wide camera by jumping to the f / 1.8 6-element autofocus lens. It’s certainly an upgrade from today’s f / 2.4, 5-element fixed-focus lenses, and you should expect brighter, clearer images when taking ultra-wide shots.

What am I missing? Powerful zoom. Sure, the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 100x space zoom is overkill at maximum levels, but we’ve seen really amazing results from 20x to 50x. And the iPhone 13 Pro series isn’t expected to have a significant zoom boost. Periscope lenses are not expected until iPhone 14.

This means that Apple must be amazed at the software improvements and computational photo upgrades it has made to the iPhone 13 camera. For example, the video rumored portrait mode sounds cool.

Small notch: hurray?

(Image credit: DuanRui)

It seems that a small iPhone 13 notch leak was seen every other week. I want to see more screens when watching videos, playing games and using apps. But the slightly smaller notch doesn’t really excite me.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be preparing its first phone with an under-display camera that could be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The idea is that the camera appears when you need it and disappears when you don’t.

Apple faces the challenges specific to the iPhone 13 as the TrueDepth camera has more components than the punchhole camera found on Android phones. Therefore, it will take at least another year before we can see anything similar from Team Cupertino.

Faster 5G!

If your eyes are already lying behind your head, I can understand. The iPhone 13 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest X65 modem, which should result in faster speeds. This is because the modem is aggregating data from both millimeter-wave and sub 6Hz signals at the same time.

At the same time, the carrier’s 5G network is constantly improving, which is generally good news for shoppers who have not yet upgraded to a 5G iPhone. I don’t think this will be a big impetus for upgrades.

Touch ID: One upgrade that could rock me

(Image credit: Redmond Pie)

Another feature that Apple can copy from Android phones is the fingerprint sensor built into the iPhone 13’s display. Even as more people get vaccinated, they will still need to wear masks in public for the next few months. Just keep recognizing you with your Face ID mask on.

Apple devised a workaround in iOS 14.5. This allows you to quickly unlock your iPhone while wearing your Apple Watch. However, you don’t have to fork at least $ 169 so you don’t have to enter your passcode. Returning Touch ID to the display (or perhaps the power button) will make our lives easier.

Conclusion

As a tech journalist, Im has a keen interest in iPhone 13 and all the latest leaks. But as a shopper, you’re on the fence about upgrading at this stage.

My iPhone 11 Pro Max offers a great camera, fast performance, and long enough battery life. And Apple really surprises me and needs to fork more than $ 1,000 for the new flagship. I hope there is an exciting “one more thing” we don’t have yet.

